Highlights Leicester City is reportedly in a strong position to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, offering him a chance to compete for promotion in the Championship.

Ipswich Town has been leading the chase for his signature, but Leicester's star-studded squad and potential for game time make them an attractive option.

Rak-Sakyi's impressive performance at Charlton Athletic has attracted interest from other clubs like Birmingham, Hull, and Blackburn, while teammate Scott Banks is also being considered for a potential deal.

Leicester City could offer Jesurun Rak-Sakyi the best chance of achieving promotion from the Championship amd could trump Ipswich Town and others in the race to sign him, as per Alan Nixon's Patreon.

The 20-year-old has been hailed as one of the brightest young prospects to come out of Selhurst Park in quite some time, with the Eagles' conveyor belt giving them the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nathaniel Clyne, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and more over the years.

But with first-team places limited in south London, the youngster will be looking for game time - with the Championship likely to be his next destination.

According to Alan Nixon, Ipswich have been the front runners for his signature for quite some time, though they would face competition from a whole host of their second-tier rivals before any potential deal gets over the line - and now Leicester have supposedly stolen a march in a bid to secure Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan.

What does the report state?

The report from Alan Nixon suggests that Palace are willing to let Rak-Sakyi depart the club on loan to a Championship club after his stellar campaign at Charlton Athletic last season.

The winger struck 15 goals in just 40 games for the Addicks last season, and his stock has increased. Ipswich have chased him throughout the window, though Leicester City, Birmingham City, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers have all come in for his services on a temporary deal. Palace will let Rak-Sakyi speak to the interested clubs and decide on who he wants to join after talks have been held.

Ipswich have put a strong case forward for his services, though Leicester can offer him a real crack at promotion, with their star-studded squad including the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira and more. Elsewhere, Birmingham and Hull are lurking in the background, whilst Rovers are looking at a deal for both Rak-Sakyi and teammate Scott Banks.

Palace are reportedly unsure whether they want to sell Banks now or to loan him out, though Jon Dahl Tomasson's men will have to hurry with Lancashire rivals Blackpool and foreign clubs both taking an interest in his services.

Would Jesorun Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Leicester City?

Keen viewers of Sunday's clash vs Coventry City will have marvelled over Stephy Mavididi's performance on the left-hand side. His close control and flair was a real joy to watch, and it was no surprise to see the former Arsenal man excel on his return to English football after a five-year hiatus.

With that in mind, Rak-Sakyi would be competing with the London-born star alongside Mark Albrighton and Kasey McAteer on the wings - though after the sales of Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez, the Focus are in definite need of wide arrivals and Rak-Sakyi would very much fit the bill.

A winger by trade, his athleticism and two-footedness means that he could play anywhere across the front three if needed - which could become positive if Everton complete a deal for Patson Daka.