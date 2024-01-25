Highlights Real Betis shortlists Kelechi Iheanacho as a potential transfer target this January. He could be available for a cut-rate price.

Betis prioritizes Ferran Jutgla from Club Brugge as their first option. Sardar Azmoun from Roma is also an option.

Iheanacho's time at Leicester may be coming to an end. A move to Betis could provide him with game time under Pellegrini.

Spanish side Real Betis has shortlisted Kelechi Iheanacho as a potential transfer target this January.

According to Michael van Vaerenbergh, Manuel Pellegrini’s side have set their sights on a potential move for the Nigerian.

Iheanacho’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could be made available for a cut-rate price.

It remains to be seen if that will be the case, or if Leicester City will decide to hold onto him beyond the 1 February deadline.

The striker has contributed five goals and one assist from 19 appearances in the Championship for Enzo Maresca’s side this year.

Iheanacho transfer latest

Betis are seeking a new forward this winter, and have shortlisted three names as their priority targets.

Club Brugge’s Ferran Jutgla is seen as Betis’ first option, with La Liga side hoping to secure an agreement worth €8 million (£6.8 million).

Roma’s Sardar Azmoun is also seen as a potential option for los Verdiblancos if a deal to sign Jutgla doesn’t come to fruition.

Iheanacho has been with the Foxes since making the switch from Manchester City in 2017.

He signed for the Championship side in a deal worth a reported £25 million just a year after their Premier League triumph.

Iheanacho’s importance to Leicester

The 27-year-old has been a regular in the Leicester team over the years, but has found himself in and out of Maresca’s plans this season.

Iheanacho’s last start came in a 2-1 win over West Brom on 12 December, having made just one appearance from the bench since then.

The return to action of Tom Cannon has played a role in the former Man City player falling out of the team.

The forward is currently in Ivory Coast competing for Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles progressed to the knockout stages of the competition, where they will face Cameroon in the second round on 27 January.

It remains to be seen whether the forward will sign a new deal with the Leicestershire outfit, or if this will be his final campaign with the club.

Leicester City league position

The Foxes are currently leading the way at the top of the Championship table, seven points ahead of second place Ipswich Town.

Southampton are only a point further back in third, with Leeds United now also only one point behind the Saints in fourth.

A 1-0 win over Norwich City on Wednesday evening brought the Whites closer to being in contention for a top two spot, although Daniel Farke’s side has played a game more than their rivals.

Next up for Maresca’s team is a home game against Birmingham City on 27 January in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Iheanacho’s departure would be no surprise

Iheanacho has fallen down the pecking order at Leicester in the last couple of months.

That combined with his contract situation means it is reasonable to expect that his time at the club is coming to an end.

A move to Betis this month could be a solution that works out well for all parties, as it ensures Leicester receives a fee for his departure and he should receive plenty of game time in Pellegrini’s side.

It was Pellegrini who gave Iheanacho his breakthrough at Man City, so it could be a chance for the pair to work together again, which could also be enticing.