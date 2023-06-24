Following relegation from the Premier League, Leicester City now find themselves dawning upon a new era, one which appears daunting and captivating in equal measure.

Merely twelve months ago, the former top-flight champions would have found it immensely difficult to even partially envisage their present fortunes in advance with long-serving manager Brendan Rodgers at the helm with a squad that, on paper at least, appeared more than capable of weathering the storms and enjoying a fairly successful campaign.

Obviously, it did not turn out that way.

Rodgers' tenure was terminated in plight and eight players have already left the club as the sanctioning of many more departures looks imminent in the near future, too.

Consequently, a complete reconstruction is now being devised at the King Power Stadium with the managerial appointment of Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City, who naturally comes accompanied by an overwhelming degree of pedigree and promise.

Just as natural will be his recruitment strategy, and it seems somewhat inevitable that he will optimize his contacts and connections in Eastlands to entice some of City's finest young prodigies- many of whom he coached while in charge of the Elite Development Squad- given the trust that has already been assembled and, of course, the philosophical alignment between himself and Guardiola.

And that could well bear fruit, of course.

But, that said, Leicester could truly stamp down their authority on the Championship by exploting the contract situation of Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom and bringing him to the East Midlands, enhancing their promotion ambitions exponentially and administering a devastating blow to those such hopes on Teesside simultaneously.

What is Chuba Akpom's contract situation at Middlesbrough?

As things stand, Akpom only has twelve months left on his current Boro deal, which was initially set to expire this summer before the club activated an automatic one-year extension option.

But the contractual countdown has spelled uncertainty regarding his future given that he could leave on a free transfer next year, and the ball will be firmly in Akpom's court when it comes to conversations pertaining towards a renewal.

While he has hinted that he could stay put in the North East, this sport seldom encircles certainties, and this condrum remains far from resolved.

If he wants out, Middlesbrough may well have to sell their star striker this summer to recoup a transfer fee and avoid losing him for nothing.

As per Alan Nixon, they are said to be holding out for £15m as they brace themselves for interest elsewhere.

Why should Leicester City swoop for Chuba Akpom?

The 27-year-old is coming off the back of a revolutionary campaign, in which he transformed from a divisive and peripheral journeyman to, by all accounts, the most feared forward in the league as he scored 28 times to propel Middlesbrough into the play-offs.

Rather unsurprisingly, no player trumped Akpom's remarkable outlay, who also scooped the Championship's Player of the Year award.

And, despite learning his trade as a striker, he actually spent much of the season playing just behind the frontman in the number 10 role as part of Michael Carrick's interchangable, functional and forward-thinking-emphasised modus operandi, meaning that while he would not necessarily replicate the inventive output of outgoing creator-in-chief James Maddison, he could still fulfil that void from a positional perspective.

Crucially too, he would no doubt remedy their gaping goalscoring wound.

Last term, Harvey Barnes- who is also tipped to seek pastures new- was the side's top scorer with thirteen strikes to his name, whereas Maddison scored ten himself.

But beyond those two, the absence of goals in the team is alarming, with striking trio Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Jame Vardy returning just five, four and three respectively.

Iheanacho could leave following relegation and Daka's future is uncertain at the minute- and although Vardy is now set to stay in Leicestershire, at 36 he can no longer be relied upon as a consistent source of goal-getting.

So, they really should look no further than Akpom.

Granted, his transfer bounty means that he will not be a cost-effective option, but with the imminent exits of Maddison and Barnes, the Foxes appear set for a monumental cash windfall and it would make perfect sense to invest that into a player who could spearhead their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.