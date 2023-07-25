Highlights Leicester City are aiming for automatic promotion back to the Premier League and their new manager, Enzo Maresca, is under pressure to succeed.

Leicester City will be aiming for automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Foxes get their 2023/24 campaign under way on the 6th of August when they welcome Coventry City to the King Power Stadium.

It is a new regime at Leicester, as Enzo Maresca begins his first role in England as a manager.

The Italian will know there is pressure on him to succeed, as many will expect them to be there or thereabouts when it comes to the Championship title.

For them to be successful, Maresca will have known changes were needed at the club in terms of personnel. That has happened with players leaving the club and being replaced by players Maresca obviously wants.

With still over a month to go in the transfer window, Leicester will surely be looking at the market and any potential options that may arise.

Who should Leicester City look to sign this summer?

It is hard to say where Maresca and Leicester will be looking to strengthen next - a lot may depend on which players leave the King Power between now and the 1st of September.

In any case, Leicester will need to find a replacement for James Maddison, and while he may not be the sole answer, Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri should be considered.

Hannibal spent last season on loan at Birmingham City but has now returned to his parent club, with his future very much up in the air.

The midfielder has played in Man United’s pre-season games this summer, but as reported by The Athletic, a loan move back to the Championship hasn’t been ruled out, while neither has a permanent exit.

So, in either case, a move to Leicester may be the best destination for the midfielder this summer.

Why would Leicester City be the best destination for Hannibal Mejbri?

Hannibal had a successful season in the Championship last time out, becoming an important member of Birmingham’s starting XI and featuring 41 times in all competitions.

Hannibal was a popular figure among the Birmingham faithful, and his pedigree showed throughout the campaign, as he finished with one goal and six assists.

His all-round ability was on show last season, as he was a standout performer. In Birmingham’s midfield, he averaged 17.2 passes, with 71.8% successful and 0.9 considered key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

Birmingham wasn’t a side that had 70% possession and dominated games, so when the club did have the ball, Hannibal was key to it. But the midfielder also had to show his defensive qualities, averaging 1.3 tackles per game, 0.7 interceptions, and 1.2 fouls.

Hannibal has shown throughout his short career that he isn’t afraid of grafting for the ball, as he’s occasionally picked up several yellow cards.

The player’s future at Old Trafford isn’t clear at this moment in time, and with all options on the table, whether it be a permanent move or a loan one, joining Leicester could be the right step in the player’s career.

It would allow him to get at least another season of Championship football under his belt, but join a team that will have much bigger expectations in fighting for promotion.

The player is used to having expectations on his shoulders as he joined one of the biggest clubs in the world at such a young age.

Joining Leicester would see him play under a manager who is no doubt going to try and implement a style of play that he knows Pep Guardiola does at Manchester City.

That could help Hannibal, as he likes to have the ball at his feet, take players on, and be creative, which is why he was brought to Old Trafford.

Playing for Leicester, competing at the top end of the Championship, and working under a manager who will have different ideas seems to make more sense for Hannibal this summer than, say, re-joining Birmingham.