Leicester City are interested in signing Sporting CP youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in a deal that could eventually be worth £12m.

Who is Abdul Fatawu Issahaku?

The 19-year-old is not a name that many fans will recognise, as he has very limited experience in his short career so far.

Capable of playing down either flank, the teenager grew up in Ghana and started out with local professional side Steadfast.

His performances caught attention, and Issahaku secured a move to Sporting CP last year, signing a five-year deal with the Portuguese giants.

Such a rise to prominence has also seen Issahaku earn international recognition, and he has made 14 appearances for Ghana, which included a late substitute appearance representing the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Given his age, the attacker was always considered a long-term investment by Sporting CP, so he has been playing for the B team, although he had been involved with the first-team on occasions last season.

Leicester City interested in Abdul Fatawu Issahaku?

However, the Daily Mail has claimed that Issahaku is no longer in the plans of the Lisbon outfit, with Leicester looking to bring the player to England for the first time in his career.

“Leicester City are chasing Ghanaian teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who played for Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League against Spurs last year.

“The 19-year-old winger is not in Sporting’s plans this season with the Foxes hoping to take advantage with a loan that would include an option to buy. Issahaku is valued at £12million by his club.”

It remains to be seen whether the Foxes agree to pay £12m for the player, but that would be a significant outlay for the club.

Do Leicester need Abdul Fatawu Issahaku?

Even though Enzo Maresca has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in charge of the Foxes, he has made it clear that he wants new additions to help his squad.

One priority area has to be out wide, even with the arrival of Stephy Mavididi, who has had an impressive start.

Nevertheless, from the group last season, James Maddison has moved on, even if he wasn’t always played out wide, whilst Tete’s loan spell ended, and Harvey Barnes joined Newcastle United in a big-money deal.

Therefore, reinforcements out wide are sure to be a priority, and they have been linked with a move for Galatasaray’s Yunus Akgun.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

As mentioned, it’s sure to be a busy week or so for Leicester until the deadline, which is on September 1.

Maresca wants new signings through the door, but he will also be aware that players need to go, as he is still working with a big group, and the squad needs to be more balanced. So, it will be interesting to see what business gets done, as it still feels like there’s a lot of activity ahead, and the club clearly wants new wingers.

Leicester are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to take on Rotherham, looking to continue their winning streak.