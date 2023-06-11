Carl Hoefkens is emerging as a candidate for the Leicester City job as they look for a new boss ahead of their return to the Championship.

Who is Carl Hoefkens?

The 44-year-old is a name that some fans may know, as Hoefkens did spend time in England during his playing career, making over 150 appearances for Stoke City and West Brom.

Since retiring, he has stayed in the game, initially as a coach with Club Brugge before he was handed the managerial job with the Belgian side last year.

However, his time in charge of the club wouldn’t last too long, as he managed just 27 games before he was dismissed, although some felt the sacking was harsh as he was the first manager to guide the club to the knockout stages in the Champions League era.

Hoefkens hasn’t had a job after his exit, but journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed on Twitter that he is a contender for the Foxes job.

“Leicester City had discussions regarding the profile of Carl Hoefkens - former head coach of Club Brugge.”

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past few weeks, including Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard.

Whoever takes over is expected to oversee a busy summer transfer window as Leicester reshape their squad ahead of their return to the Championship, where they will be expected to win promotion.

Who will be the next Leicester manager?

It’s going to be very interesting to see who the Foxes opt to go with, but you’d have to say that Hoefkens would be an exciting choice. He is a coach who had a very good reputation in Belgium, and, in hindsight, you could argue Club Brugge sacked him too soon, as they certainly didn’t improve after his exit.

This would be a great opportunity for Hoefkens as he looks to restore his reputation, and he fits the profile for what Leicester would want, as he is a young, bright coach who has a point to prove. Of course, there are risks to this appointment, notably his lack of coaching experience in this country, but Hoefkens can speak English and knows about the division from his playing days.

Ultimately, the Foxes need to make a call quickly, as this is a huge summer coming up, and the new boss needs to have a say in the recruitment.