Leicester City have confirmed that Enzo Maresca has been appointed as their new head coach on a contract until the summer of 2026.

Who is Enzo Maresca?

The Italian actually began his playing career at West Brom, but he spent most of his playing days in Europe, featuring for the likes of Juventus, Fiorentina and Sevilla.

Maresca has gone on to make an impact in coaching, having landed the Manchester City U23 job after impressing in Italy, and he won the title with City’s development outfit.

A short spell at Parma in 2021 is Maresca’s only senior management role so far in his career, and it didn’t go to plan for him, as he lasted just a matter of months with the Serie B side before he was dismissed.

However, Pep Guardiola moved quickly to bring Maresca back to City, and he was part of the backroom team as they won a historic treble this season.

It’s been apparent for a few days that he was the man that Leicester wanted as they prepare for life back in the Championship, and his arrival was announced on Friday evening, with Maresca signing a three-year contract.

Maresca will meet his new players on July 3 when they return for pre-season, ahead of the Championship season starting almost a month after that. He will find out on Thursday who his first competitive Leicester game will be against.

A new era begins for Leicester

This is an exciting appointment for Leicester, as there’s no denying that they’ve taken a risk with Maresca because he struggled with Parma, and he lacks top level experience as a boss. Yet, the fact he was brought back to Man City by Guardiola shows this is someone with outstanding coaching ability, and he will inherit a Leicester squad that is extremely talented at this level.

After an underwhelming year, it’s the sort of appointment that can bring the fan base together, and they will no doubt be intrigued to see what sort of business takes place this summer as Maresca looks to build his squad.

Of course, it will ultimately come down to results, but Leicester have made a bold move here, and they’re giving Maresca the chance to build a long-term project at the club as they hope to bounce back from relegation.