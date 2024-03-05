Highlights Clubs in the Premier League and the Championship believe Leicester City may have breached financial rules.

The Premier League and the EFL are yet to investigate this, with no breaches being identified at this stage.

Leicester have been sensible in recent windows, cashing in on valuable players and not spending too much.

Clubs in both the Premier League and the Championship suspect that Leicester City have breached financial rules on two occasions, according to The Sun.

The Foxes may have spent a fair amount during the summer window, with the likes of Conor Coady and Harry Winks both arriving for transfer fees.

However, they also offloaded some players for major amounts, including James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Summer Window Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Both the Foxes and Southampton generated a particularly high volume of revenue from sales during the summer - and with this in mind - it looked like both had the license to keep spending in January.

But Leicester didn't make a single signing during the most recent window, even though they were heavily linked with a move for Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi.

Enzo Maresca lost a midfield option in January when Chelsea recalled Cesare Casadei, so strengthening this area with the addition of Sensi made sense.

However, a move didn't materialise for the Inter Milan man and he has remained in Italy.

Some supporters criticised Leicester for not being that active in January, but the second-tier league leaders were still in a strong position in the division at that point and looked destined for a top-tier return.

Leicester City's Financial Fair Play worries

Clubs in both the top two tiers of English football believe Leicester may be set to breach financial rules two years in a row.

They think the Foxes have breached the £105m loss limit last season and are set to record a loss of more than £83m at the end of this term, which would be another breach.

However, the Foxes could be back in the top flight before any "breach" is punished.

It's important to note that it's yet to be seen whether the Foxes have breached any rules.

Leicester City will hope to avoid sanctions

It's not for other clubs to question the authorities on whether the Foxes have breached rules and if they have done so, that isn't a good look.

It's up to the Premier League and the EFL to decide whether any rules or regulations have been broken.

Looking at their transfer business without delving into the finances, Leicester did the right thing by cashing in on some key players to fund new additions.

And they were probably right not to splash the cash in January either.

Those were sensible decisions and with this in mind, it would be a real shame if there was a breach.