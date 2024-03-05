Highlights
- Clubs in the Premier League and the Championship believe Leicester City may have breached financial rules.
- The Premier League and the EFL are yet to investigate this, with no breaches being identified at this stage.
- Leicester have been sensible in recent windows, cashing in on valuable players and not spending too much.
Clubs in both the Premier League and the Championship suspect that Leicester City have breached financial rules on two occasions, according to The Sun.
The Foxes may have spent a fair amount during the summer window, with the likes of Conor Coady and Harry Winks both arriving for transfer fees.
However, they also offloaded some players for major amounts, including James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne.
|
Leicester City - 2023/24 Summer Window Departures
Player Name
Signed For
|
Loan/Permanent
James Maddison
Tottenham
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Timothy Castagne
Fulham
|
Permanent (fee involved)
George Hirst
Ipswich Town
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Victor Kristiansen
Bologna
|
Loan
Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
|
Permanent
Caglar Soyuncu
Atletico Madrid
|
Permanent
Daniel Amartey
Besiktas
|
Permanent
Ayoze Perez
Real Betis
|
Permanent
Jonny Evans
Man United
|
Permanent
Boubakary Soumare
Sevilla
|
Loan
Luke Thomas
Sheffield United
|
Loan
Nampalys Mendy
Without Club
|
Permanent
Ryan Bertrand
Without Club
|
Permanent
Tete
Shakhtar D
|
End of Loan
Both the Foxes and Southampton generated a particularly high volume of revenue from sales during the summer - and with this in mind - it looked like both had the license to keep spending in January.
But Leicester didn't make a single signing during the most recent window, even though they were heavily linked with a move for Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi.
Enzo Maresca lost a midfield option in January when Chelsea recalled Cesare Casadei, so strengthening this area with the addition of Sensi made sense.
However, a move didn't materialise for the Inter Milan man and he has remained in Italy.
Some supporters criticised Leicester for not being that active in January, but the second-tier league leaders were still in a strong position in the division at that point and looked destined for a top-tier return.
Leicester City's Financial Fair Play worries
Clubs in both the top two tiers of English football believe Leicester may be set to breach financial rules two years in a row.
They think the Foxes have breached the £105m loss limit last season and are set to record a loss of more than £83m at the end of this term, which would be another breach.
However, the Foxes could be back in the top flight before any "breach" is punished.
It's important to note that it's yet to be seen whether the Foxes have breached any rules.
Leicester City will hope to avoid sanctions
It's not for other clubs to question the authorities on whether the Foxes have breached rules and if they have done so, that isn't a good look.
It's up to the Premier League and the EFL to decide whether any rules or regulations have been broken.
Looking at their transfer business without delving into the finances, Leicester did the right thing by cashing in on some key players to fund new additions.
And they were probably right not to splash the cash in January either.
Those were sensible decisions and with this in mind, it would be a real shame if there was a breach.