Leicester City coach Marcos Álvarez has asserted his and Ezno Maresca’s commitment to the Foxes.

The Italian has been linked with a potential move to Sevilla this summer, with the Spanish side searching for a possible replacement for Quique Sanchez Flores.

The 44-year-old played for the La Liga side from 2005 to 2009, winning a Cope del Rey and two UEFA Cups during that time.

He has since moved into coaching, where he has guided Leicester to promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Maresca’s first season at the King Power Stadium saw him manage the side to a Championship title triumph, finishing one point ahead of second place Ipswich Town.

Enzo Maresca's Leicester City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 53 36 4 13 67.92

Enzo Maresca’s Leicester future

Álvarez has suggested that Maresca’s path will cross with Sevilla again someday in the future.

However, the fitness coach has reassured Leicester supporters that their commitment is with the Foxes and that their full focus is on preparing for life in the Premier League.

"We are focused there on Leicester and right now there is no other option," said Álvarez, via La Gran Jugada de Canal Sur Radio.

"He loves Sevilla, just as the Sevilla fans love him.

“Because he has been very important in the history of the club and, probably, I imagine that our paths will cross.”

Maresca made nearly 150 appearances for Sevilla during his four years there as a player, and enjoyed great success under Juande Ramos.

The Italian has also coached in Italy with Parma, prior to his move to English football.

The Leicester boss worked at Manchester City as an assistant to Pep Guardiola before making the switch to Leicester last summer after the club’s relegation.

Maresca’s attacking style of play has earned him a lot of plaudits, becoming well-liked among supporters due to the success the team has enjoyed under his management.

Leicester City’s Championship triumph

Leicester earned an impressive 97 points in the Championship this year, finishing seven clear of third place Leeds United.

The club earned automatic promotion straight back to the top flight at the first attempt, although face a potential future points deduction due to alleged financial rule breaches.

This won’t impact their promotion campaign, but could mean the Foxes start life in the Premier League with a negative points tally, if found guilty in time for the start of the term.

This could also impact their summer transfer plans, as Leicester will want to comply with the top flight’s financial rules going forward.

Maresca staying will be crucial for Leicester

The temptation to make the switch to Sevilla could be alluring for Maresca given his history with the club.

So these comments should come as a mild relief for Leicester supporters, who will be keen to see their coach remain at the King Power.

It will be an interesting summer for the Foxes given the possible financial charges they face from the Premier League.

But Maresca has proven himself as a coach, and will be best placed to manage the team through any issues they face in the coming months.