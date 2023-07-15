Leicester City are "close" to recruiting Brondby shot-stopper Mads Hermansen, according to The Telegraph.

The Foxes have already made three signings as Enzo Maresca looks to put his stamp on the squad, with Harry Winks and Conor Coady joining for undisclosed fees and Callum Doyle arriving on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

Another area that has been the subject of speculation is the goalkeeping department, with Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen potentially not doing enough to nail down a starting spot at the King Power Stadium next season.

James Trafford has been linked with a switch to the Foxes, but he looks set to link up with Premier League outfit Burnley and that means Maresca's side have had to look at alternatives.

How much will Leicester City pay for Mads Hermandsen?

The Telegraph believes Leicester are confident of agreeing a deal in the range of £6m to sign the shot-stopper from Brondby, with the relegated side seemingly opting to make a permanent addition in this area despite already having the likes of Ward and Iversen at their disposal.

Having sold James Maddison for a fee believed to be in the region of £40m, they have the license to fork out £6m on Hermansen and Maresca's budget could potentially be boosted further by the potential sale of Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle are reportedly confident of securing an agreement for the winger, who is valued at £40m.

Who else has been linked with Mads Hermansen this summer?

Burnley are another side that have been linked with a switch for Hermansen, with Vincent Kompany going to watch him in action.

With Bailey Peacock-Farrell's future uncertain, it feels as though the Clarets could benefit from bringing in another keeper to compete with Aro Muric.

And they look set to recruit Trafford, which could mean Leicester don't face any competition in their quest to get an agreement for Hermansen over the line.

Is Mads Hermansen a good signing?

Maresca needs to put his stamp on the squad if he wants to be a success at the King Power Stadium and this is why the Dane would be a good signing, even though the Foxes have other goalkeeping options at their disposal.

At 23 too, he has plenty of time to develop into an even better goalkeeper, so this signing seems like a good one even though he doesn't have any experience playing English football.

Plenty of non-English goalkeepers have come to the country and done extremely well in the past though - and that's why Leicester will have hope that this signing can work out well.

The fact they have sold Maddison means they can afford to bring in a decent-quality keeper like the 23-year-old. He will be excited about the opportunity to potentially play in the top flight in the future, so this seems like a good deal for all parties.

Brondby look set to be well-compensated by their shot-stopper's departure and it wouldn't even be a surprise if a sell-on clause was included.

And for Leicester, even if this deal doesn't work out, it's not one that will cause them to break financial rules because they have already sold a key player to fund this addition.