Leicester City are closing in on the appointment of Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca as their new manager, according to The Telegraph.

Dean Smith was named as Foxes boss in April replacing Brendan Rodgers on a short-term contract, but he was unable to keep the club in the Premier League after winning just two of his games in charge.

Smith had held talks with chairman Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin over the possibility of staying at the club next season and he was said to have supporters among the hierarchy, but it now seems that he will depart.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter was said to be the club's first choice, initially rejecting the job in April after Rodgers' departure before turning down a second approach this month, with the 48-year-old said to be holding out for a Premier League role.

A number of other managers have been linked with the job, including Steven Gerrard, Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, Scott Parker and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Maresca is now set to take over at the King Power Stadium after producing an "outstanding interview" to become the club's top target.

Who is Enzo Maresca?

Maresca began his coaching career in his native Italy in 2017 when he became assistant manager of Ascoli before joining City in 2020 as their Elite Development Squad manager.

The 43-year-old guided his side to the Premier League 2 title, earning him his first managerial role with Serie B side Parma in May 2021.

However, Maresca struggled at the Stadio Ennio Tardini and was dismissed in November after winning just four and drawing five of his 14 games in charge.

Maresca returned to the Etihad Stadium in July as assistant to Pep Guardiola and he helped City to their incredible treble this season as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

The Italian has been linked with a number of managerial jobs in recent months including Blackpool and Celtic, but the Foxes are now set to hand him an opportunity.

Is Enzo Maresca a good appointment for Leicester City?

Maresca is an intriguing appointment for the Foxes.

There is no doubt he is a significant gamble, particularly considering his previous managerial struggles with Parma and he will inherit a tough situation at the King Power Stadium with the club likely to lose key players such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer.

But Maresca is a coach with huge potential and there could be no better mentor than Guardiola for him to learn from, while young, up-and-coming managers such as Vincent Kompany and Michael Carrick enjoyed success in the Championship this season.

Maresca is highly-rated at the Etihad Stadium and he could be a risk worth taking for the Foxes as they look for an instant return to the Premier League.