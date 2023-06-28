Leicester City are "set" to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, according to talkSPORT.

The United States international already has Championship experience under his belt, having plied his trade for Middlesbrough last season before making a return to the Etihad Stadium following the expiration of his loan spell at the Riverside.

Boro's failure to secure promotion looks set to be a critical blow to them in their potential request to bring him back to Teesside, with Michael Carrick's men reportedly keen on him but unable to afford his wages if they did want to sign him permanently.

What's the latest on Zack Steffen?

The American reportedly had surgery after the end of his campaign with Boro, with their play-off campaign meaning he couldn't get this operation over and done with as soon as the league campaign finished.

However, Carrick's side's failure to get to Wembley may have allowed him to have that surgery sooner, although it was unclear whether he was going to be available this summer due to his need to recover.

But it seems as though Leicester will bring him in, with Enzo Maresca utilising his links with City like Vincent Kompany did at Burnley last summer to lure the American to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester already have the likes of Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen at their disposal but in Maresca's quest to put his stamp on the Foxes, it looks as though the duo's game time could be limited next season if they aren't sold.

Is this Leicester move for Zack Steffen good for all parties?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola may have more to spend during the transfer window if Steffen is sold - and it's not as if he desperately needs a replacement considering he already has Ederson and Stefan Ortega at his disposal.

He could potentially keep James Trafford too as another option if required, although the Englishman would probably benefit from another loan spell away from the Etihad.

For Leicester, Steffen could be an excellent addition because Maresca will already know him inside out and the American could play a key role in helping the Foxes' boss to implement his style of play in the Midlands.

He may have endured some shaky moments at Boro, but he was also bright at times and can be a real asset when on top form, especially in the Championship.

And for the player himself, he will surely want to secure as much playing time as possible next season so a move to the King Power Stadium has to be a better option than remaining at the Etihad where he's likely to be third choice.