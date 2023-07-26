Leicester City have been proactive in the transfer market thus far upon their return to the Championship, with new manager Enzo Maresca's vision now clearly under construction.

Amid an inevitable exodus of the playing squad following a shock relegation from the Premier League, Maresca has convinced four fresh faces to join the Foxes in the form of Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen and Callum Doyle, all of whom represent statements of intent at second-tier level.

But, with promotion ambitions in possession, Leicester are not expected to rest on their laurels and instead look set to bolster their squad even further before the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

And, as per the Evening Standard, they are now in "advanced talks" to bring former-Chelsea prospect Silko Thomas to the East Midlands ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Who is potential Leicester City signing Silko Thomas?

Thomas is a product of the famed Chelsea academy who has turned out for the Blues' under-18, under-19 and under-21 set-ups during his time at Cobham.

He impressed for the West London side during their campaign within the prestigious UEFA Youth League in the 2021/22 term, contributing with three assists and a goal from six outings as he faced off against Malmo, Juventus and Genk.

A positionally flexible operator, the 19-year-old is primarily a winger but also featured at right-back for Chelsea at age-group level prior to departing the Premier League giants following the expiration of his deal at the end of June.

Who else has been interested in a transfer for Silko Thomas?

Since his departure, he has not been short of potential suitors and as recently as the weekend, he had turned out for Sunderland on trial, notching two assists and a goal in a friendly fixture against King's Lynn Town.

Previously, Thomas was also on trial with newly-promoted top-flight outfit Sheffield United in an attempt to earn a deal, but for whatever reason, his Brammall Lane bid did not come to fruition in the end and Leicester now seem primed to land his coveted signature.

Southampton had expressed interest too back in January in a move that would have aligned with the club's newfound philosophy of raiding the young talent conveyor belts of Premier League heavyweights.

Would Silko Thomas be a good signing for Leicester City?

Though the jury is still very much out on Thomas given his lack of experience in the senior game, there are signs to suggest that he may well prove a coup in the long-run.

It seems inevitable that, for now at least, Thomas will be a part of Leicester's youth system, although the presence of Maresca will encourage the player and indeed supporters that he should get a chance to prove his worth at some stage.

The Italian boss has experience working with young players during his time at Manchester City where he coached their Elite Development Squad, so, having taught some of the nation's most promising prospects, he will know better than most how best to nurture and progress youthful talent.

For Thomas, it feels as though there may not be a more suitable environment for his progression and there is no reason why Leicester cannot profit either, as the interest in the winger's services from clubs such as Southampton and Sheffield United certainly shows that he is a player with plenty of potential.