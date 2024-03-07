Highlights Leicester City facing potential legal action over financial losses, but loophole may save them from points deduction this season.

Rivals are closely watching Leicester's situation amid fears of unfair advantage, with expectations of points deduction next season.

Foxes under pressure to sell players to comply with rules, facing restricted summer transfer window due to financial losses.

Leicester City’s rivals are considering legal action as they wait to see if the league leaders gained an ‘unfair advantage’ as their financial losses were announced.

Leicester City announce significant losses

The Foxes announced a loss of £92.5m in their latest accounts, which covers the 2021/22 season, and it’s a number that would put them close to breaching PSR rules considering they had lost over £30m the year before.

However, the Daily Mail has revealed that Leicester are set to avoid a points deduction this season as they managed to find a loophole that meant they were considered a Premier League and a Championship club at the same time in the financial year.

Therefore, there isn’t time to fast-track any case this season, as has been the case with Everton and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Toffees have already received a points penalty, with another deduction a possibility, and Forest could also lose points.

Even though Leicester could be charged within the next week, any points deduction will come too late to be applied this season, but they could be in line for a points deduction next season.

Leicester City’s rivals watching PSR situation

The Midlands outfit were relegated from the Premier League by the time the new laws were put in place to deal with these matters in the same season.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports has stated that those in the mix for promotion with Leicester will be keeping tabs on how it all plays out.

“Sky Sports News has been told that a number of Leicester's competitors at the top of the Championship are monitoring the situation closely and will consider taking action if they are convinced Leicester have gained an unfair advantage.

“On Wednesday, Leicester avoided sanction from the EFL, despite their latest accounts indicating they are on course to break the second tier's financial rules by the end of the season.

“Leicester have not yet broken any of the EFL financial rules and would argue they have several months to make sure they are compliant - possibly by selling players before their current financial year ends in late June.”

Leicester City’s summer plans

Even if a points deduction isn’t going to happen this season, the severe losses don’t make for a good outlook for Leicester.

We don’t know the exact figures that will be submitted for PSR, as there are some deductions that can be applied, but it obviously isn’t looking good.

In all likelihood, the Foxes will be back in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca, and they’ve shown that they will punish clubs if they breach the rules, so the precedent has been set. With that in mind, it seems they will lose points at some point in the next campaign.

Importantly, it’s also going to restrict what Leicester can do in the summer window, with player sales sure to be on the cards, and it remains to be seen whether they can offer big-money deals to the several that are out of contract in the summer.