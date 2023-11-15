Highlights Tottenham have entered the race to sign Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City, with the Nigerian international's future depending on Leicester's promotion prospects.

Ndidi has been a mainstay in the Leicester side since joining in 2017, making 252 appearances and scoring 14 goals.

Ndidi's contract with Leicester expires at the end of the season, and he could leave for free next summer if he doesn't sign an extension. Many clubs, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, have shown interest in him. Tottenham could secure a coup if they sign him on a free transfer.

Tottenham have entered the race to sign midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City.

That's according to a report from Punch Sports Extra, via Sport Witness, who say the Nigerian international's future with the Foxes will depend on their prospects of promotion to the Premier League this season.

How has Ndidi fared since joining Leicester?

Ndidi signed for Leicester back in the 2017 January transfer window, joining from Belgian side Genk for a fee reported to be worth around £15million.

Since then, the midfielder has been a mainstay of the Leicester side, making 252 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 14 goals in that time.

Following the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, a number of players would depart the King Power Stadium over the course of the summer transfer window.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

However, Ndidi has so far remained with the club under new boss Enzo Maresca, although interest in the 26-year-old remains from elsewhere, and that now appears to include from Tottenham themselves.

Could Tottenham sign Ndidi from Leicester?

According to this latest update, Tottenham have joined the race to sign Ndidi from Leicester, and are set to join Barcelona in the race for his signature.

Recent reports from Spanish outlet Sport claimed that Barcelona, along with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, German champions Bayern Munich and Italian giants Juventus have all shown interest in the midfielder recently.

As things stand, Ndidi is set to be out of contract at Leicester at the end of this season, meaning he could leave the Foxes for free next summer.

Indeed, clubs outside of England will also be able to secure his services for next season and beyond on a pre-contract agreement from January.

It is suggested that Ndidi will only extend his contract with Leicester, if the club are in a position to win promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Where are Leicester in the Championship?

Despite back to back defeats to Leeds United and Middlesbrough in their last two games, the Foxes are still in a strong position in the Championship table.

Maresca's side have taken 39 points from their 16 league games since the start of the campaign, meaning they currently sit top of the second-tier standings, eight points clear of the play-off places.

Following the international break, Leicester are due to return to action on Saturday 25th November, when they host Watford at The King Power Stadium.

Would Ndidi be a good signing for Tottenham?

It certainly looks as though Ndidi could be a very useful signing for Spurs, if they managed to get it done.

The Nigerian international provides the same sort of commanding presence in the centre of the park, that Tottenham have thrived off from Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr so far this season.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

As a result, Ndidi could fit in well as part of Ange Postecoglu's side, and his vast experience of the Premier League from his time with the Foxes means there should be no concern about his ability to hold his own in the Premier League.

Given the level of interest there is in the midfielder from across Europe in Ndidi as well, this could represent something of a coup for Spurs, especially is they are able to get the deal done on a free transfer, which obviously helps from a financial perspective.