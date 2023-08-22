Enzo Maresca has been busy in the transfer window but has also given his fair share of minutes to the club’s top prospects.

Enzo Maresca has been tasked with instilling a new lease of life to the King Power Stadium following Leicester’s relegation last season. A nine-year stint in the top-flight - including their historic 2016 Premier League title win - came to an end on the final day after a disastrous 18 months got the better of them despite finishing in the top half the season prior.

Naturally, big names have departed with the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes commanding significant fees with many others departing at the end of their contracts.

Youri Tielemans, Caglar Söyüncü and Jonny Evans are the standouts on a long list of departees with the likes of Callum Doyle, Cesare Casadei, Conor Coady and Harry Winks tasked with filling in the gaps and leading their new side back to the promised land.

Nevertheless, with respectable fees being received and spent as the window ebbs and flows, Leicester have talent right at their own doorstep and Maresca’s side has begun to reap the rewards in trusting their young stars.

Who is Wanya Marçal-Madivadua?

The Leicester City graduate has made his name known in recent weeks after showing his quality through the ranks.

Making his senior debut in a 4-1 FA Cup win over Watford in January 2022, the 20-year-old continued to impress at Premier League 2 level, playing 42 times in the past two seasons, scoring nine goals and two assists.

His efforts were rewarded with places in both European competition and Premier League matchday squads.

The winger has also gone on to represent his nation at youth level too, playing for the Portugal U20 on four occasions.

This season, however, has seen the player spring into life and make his name known in the Championship.

How has Marçal-Madivadua fared in the Championship so far this season?

Featuring throughout pre-season, Marçal was handed his first professional start against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium.

Such performance has led to him becoming a starter in the league, typically operating on the right-hand side of the frontline, a trio composed of Kelechi Iheanacho and Stephy Mavididi.

The attacking player has shown little fear in stepping up to the challenge, a creative talent always willing to take on his opponent, completing three out of five dribbles against Huddersfield Town in a game where the Foxes required a bit of magic to find the opening.

A visit from Cardiff City, meanwhile, saw the Portuguese youngster score his first senior goal, opening the scoring against the Bluebirds with a thunderbolt finish.

A poorly-cleared corner was pounced on by Marçal-Madivadua, lashing the ball first time into the top-left corner past the static Jak Alnwick in his first outing at the King Power Stadium.

What competition stands in Marçal-Madivadua’s way?

With considerable funds brought in via sales, Leicester have not been afraid to spend money this window, with fellow winger Stephy Mavididi arriving from Montpellier for a reported £6.9 million fee.

The departures of Barnes and loanee Tetê from last season, however, has left the Foxes light in numbers out wide with Marc Albrighton the only serious competition for minutes.

While the Premier League and FA Cup winner does have more than a decade worth of experience on Marçal-Madivadua, the 33-year-old showed that a 46 game season may be too much for him after a disappointing loan spell at West Bromwich Albion during the second-half of last season.

A lack of pace and sign the legs are wearing for Albrighton, this is the perfect opportunity for Marçal-Madivadua to hold down the position and show why he does to be a first-team regular and not just five-minute cameos which often befalls promising talent.

With other positions more of a priority in an already strong Leicester side, they should hold fire on spending big once again and back the 20-year-old to show his quality and reap the rewards by giving the time and confidence to grow into hopefully one of the best wingers in the division.