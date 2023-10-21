Highlights Despite interest from other clubs, Kelechi Iheanacho has remained at Leicester City, providing them with a talented player in the Championship.

However, with Iheanacho's contract expiring soon, Leicester City should consider selling him in January to avoid losing him for free next summer.

The club has sufficient striking options in Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, and Tom Cannon to cope with Iheanacho's potential departure and continue their promotion campaign.

When Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League, it was a monumental blow for the football club.

The finances that come with being in the top division are enormous, particularly when compared to the Championship, and the drop down meant the club were immediately under pressure in trying to keep hold of their best talent.

Indeed, we saw a number of players move away, in fact.

James Maddison moved from the Foxes to Tottenham Hotspur, in one example, whilst Harvey Barnes' switch from the King Power Stadium to Newcastle United was yet another high profile exit this summer.

Alongside that duo, plenty of other talented names also left the club.

Having said that, there were some players that remained at the club, even despite being in a situation where you thought it was perhaps best they moved on.

One of these players is Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

What is Kelechi Iheanacho's current situation at Leicester City?

Indeed, despite being linked with the likes of Roma, Everton and Crystal Palace to name just a few, a move away never materialised for the 27-year-old.

On the one hand, having remained at the club, Leicester City have a tremendous player available to them in the Championship.

Iheanacho has played 198 Premier League matches during his career, with 70 goal contributions (42 goals, 28 assists) produced in those matches.

Coming up against such a talent is a frightening prospect, and Iheanacho already has four goals and one assist to his name for high-flying Leicester this term.

However, on the other hand, whereas Leicester could have got a big fee in the summer, with Iheanacho's contract due to expire in January, they risk losing him for free next summer, or a reduced fee in January.

Should Leicester City sell Iheanacho in January amid interest

That contract situation is why Leicester City should entertain the possibility of selling Kelechi Iheanacho during the January transfer window, in our opinion, with Inter Milan reportedly keen.

That is according to reports in Italy, which suggest the side have 'registered' their interest in the 27-year-old.

Whilst Leicester do look as though the club could return to the top flight, they should be looking to recoup as much of the money that they paid for Iheanacho when signing him, and according to reports, that was a sizeable £25 million fee.

Furthermore, arguably, the club have more than good enough options on their books currently to cope with his departure.

Leicester City can cope with Iheanacho sale

Furthermore, even if Iheanacho is sold, with their other striking options on the books, Leicester City's promotion campaign can cope.

Jamie Vardy, for example, even though not starting week in, week out, is still chipping in with goals, with four to his name already this campaign.

Elsewhere, Leicester City still have Patson Daka on the books, and despite the 25-year-old not yet featuring this season, Enzo Maresca has vowed he will be used at some stage.

The prospect of Daka in the Championship is an exciting one and one that will surely bring goals.

Then, last but not least, there is Tom Cannon, the young loanee from Everton that most of the Championship would have take in a heartbeat this summer.

Cannon had a superb loan spell at Preston North End last season, and although he is yet to feature for the Foxes, he will no doubt score goals in what is looking like one of, if not the dominant sides in the Championship.

Given their options outlined above, then, Leicester City are clearly blessed in the striking department, and although losing a player as talented as Kelechi Iheanacho would be a blow, it would certainly be one that the Foxes could recover from.