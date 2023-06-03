Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship was not what many expected just 12 months ago.

The Foxes had become a staple of the top flight in the last decade, winning the competition in remarkable fashion in 2016.

As well as their impressive triumph, Brendan Rodgers also had the club competing for European places in more recent campaigns.

So the drop to the Championship has come despite having a very talented squad filled with players who have Europa League and Champions League pedigree.

What can we expect from Leicester City this summer?

But reports in the Daily Mail suggest that many of those players will not be hanging around to fight for promotion in the Championship next season.

Youri Tielemans is expected to be the first to depart, with the Belgian’s contract expiring next month and no renewal set to come.

Caglar Soyuncu is also understood to have agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign for the Spanish giants as a free agent.

The likes of Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans and Papy Mendy are all also out of contract and could depart the King Power.

That is a lot of players to lose in one summer, but a lesson could be learned from Burnley’s rise back to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany this season.

How much could Leicester City earn from player sales this summer?

The sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes could potentially fund a reinvestment back into the first team squad that could boost their promotion chances.

While losing the pair would be a big blow, the two are likely to attract Premier League interest and should be competing in the top flight.

If they can earn the £80 million that they hope in the sales of the attacking duo, then that money could be reinvested back into improving the overall first team squad.

How similar is Leicester’s situation to Burnley’s from last year?

The Clarets lost the likes of Nick Pope, Maxwel Cornet, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski and others in the summer, with Kompany gutting the side that suffered relegation.

The next Leicester manager should take solace in how successful that approach was at Turf Moor.

A similar level of squad overhaul is needed at Leicester and it could be what it takes to build a promotion contending side in what could otherwise be a very competitive Championship season next year.