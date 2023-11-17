Highlights Leicester City's strong league position may mean they won't be active in the January transfer window, as their current squad has performed well.

Leicester City won't be busy during the January transfer window if they are still in a strong league position at that time, according to the Daily Mail.

The Foxes currently sit at the top of the Championship table despite suffering back-to-back losses against Leeds United and Middlesbrough, both of whom could be in the promotion mix at the end of the season along with Enzo Maresca's side.

The fact Maresca's men are still eight points clear of third place despite recent defeats just shows how strong they have started the season, winning 13 of their 16 league matches which is a remarkable record.

And if they can continue to pick up points frequently, it looks as though they won't make many signings, which isn't a surprise considering their current squad has done a very good job.

The Daily Mail believe a striker could arrive at the King Power Stadium, which isn't a surprise considering Patson Daka could potentially be on his way out when the next window opens, but there seems to be a focus on retaining some of the assets they have rather than bringing in fresh faces.

What is Leicester City's stance on Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho?

The Foxes haven't given up hope in their quest to tie Ndidi and Iheanacho down to new contracts, according to the same report.

Both have been key players for the club this term - but they could lose both players for free next summer with their contracts coming to an end in 2024.

Whilst Maresca's side remain in the second tier though, it's unclear whether they would be prepared to sign new deals.

Why does Leicester City's stance on Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho make sense?

With their contract situations in mind, both could be poached by teams from abroad for free, with the pair able to sign pre-contract deals with foreign clubs to link up with them for free in the summer.

This is one reason why Leicester are probably desperate to tie both of them down to extensions.

Losing them for free would be gut-wrenching considering both are Premier League-quality players and could be sold for a decent amount in the future.

They are also in a strong position in the table at the moment, so this is a good opportunity to capitalise on that and try and persuade both of them that putting pen to paper gives them a good chance of playing in the top flight next term.

Looking at them individually, Ndidi has been a real asset for Maresca and even though the Italian already has the likes of Harry Winks and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at his disposal, the Nigerian has also been a very useful option.

Not only can the midfielder be an asset in the second tier, but he can also perform well in the top flight and has plenty of top-tier experience under his belt, so not getting him to sign a new deal would be a mistake.

Iheanacho, meanwhile, is young enough to be a long-term replacement for 36-year-old Jamie Vardy, who isn't getting any younger.

With Daka potentially leaving the club as well and Tom Cannon needing time to develop, having Iheanacho at the club beyond the end of this term will be important.

Along with Ndidi, he's another player who can cut it at the top level. Scoring six goals in 18 competitive appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, the striker has already proved how much of an asset he can be this season.