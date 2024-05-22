Highlights Leicester City are interested in signing Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin; other clubs also keen on the 18-year-old midfielder.

Maza has impressed despite limited experience

Foxes may face challenges in securing Maza due to price and competition from other clubs, like Stuttgart, in the transfer market.

Championship title winners Leicester City are among the sides interested in signing Hertha Berlin midfielder Ibrahim Maza, as reported by BILD via Sport Witness.

The Foxes are getting ready for life back in the Premier League after a tremendous campaign in the second tier.

Leicester were backed as heavy favourites for promotion, and Enzo Maresca’s men lived up to that billing as they sailed ahead of the chasing pack in the early stages.

The club suffered a wobble in form, but they soon got back on track and secured the title ahead of Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

That means the club didn’t need to deal with the play-offs and can now start planning for the season ahead. It seems the Foxes could be interested in adding Maza to their ranks, but they do face competition to secure his signature.

Leicester City are among the clubs keen on Ibrahim Maza

As stated, according to German outlet BILD via Sport Witness, Leicester City are interested in signing Hertha Berlin midfielder Ibrahim Maza.

However, they are not the only side interested in the player, as the report states that Premier League duo Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are also keen.

The report from BILD states that the Bundesliga 2 side have placed an ‘insane’ €10 million fee on the player, and that has yet to put these sides off.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the German side in February, and he has since been catching the attention of teams around Europe.

Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart is said to be leading the race and is determined to sign the player this summer.

This report states that Stuttgart have even contacted Hertha Berlin about signing the player, with them initially quoted at €8 million with the price eventually rising to €10 million.

Leicester, Brighton, and West Ham are interested in Maza, but they are believed to be just some of the teams interested in England. The scouts from these clubs have been to watch the 18-year-old.

Ibrahim Maza may be a risky signing for Leicester City

Leicester City are heading into this transfer window unsure of what is available to them in terms of money.

So, it seems a risky move from the club to spend around €10 million on a player who is only 18 and has been playing first-team football since February.

The German, who can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player and a centre forward, has scored one goal and chipped in with two assists in 13 Bundesliga 2 appearances.

It isn’t a bad start to his career, but it isn’t screaming out the fee that Hertha Berlin are looking for. So, it would very much be a risk for the Foxes to sign a player like this for that amount of money, considering they could use that to buy someone with a bit more Premier League experience or know-how of top-level football.

You can understand the likes of Brighton and West Ham looking at this player, as they will have more financial resources and, given their position, can look to invest in the youth. Leicester need to improve their squad for the season ahead and need more experience than Maza has.