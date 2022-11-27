Leicester City, Brighton and Nottingham Forest emerge in race for £10m-rated Huddersfield Town man

Leicester City are currently leading the race to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara, according to yesterday evening’s report from The Sun.

The 19-year-old has been a bright spark during what has been a poor campaign for the Terriers, with current boss Mark Fotheringham placing faith in some of his young players to get the club out of the relegation zone.

Spending most of last season with the club’s B team, the Frenchman has made the full step up to the first team this season with 13 league appearances to his name so far this term, and has earned a contract extension with the Terriers triggering their option to keep him at the club until 2024.

Although that’s a real show of commitment by the West Yorkshire outfit, they could potentially be prepared to cash in on the teenager when the January transfer window comes along and he certainly wouldn’t be short of interest.

Leicester are the side believed to be in pole position to secure his services at this point – but league rivals Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on him at this point and may be willing to fight the Foxes for his signature.

They may need to fork out at least £10m to recruit him though – a hefty fee considering his lack of senior appearances.

The Verdict:

It would be a big step up for Camara if he did go to the Premier League and this is why he may benefit from remaining at the John Smith’s Stadium at this stage, with the Frenchman likely to win far more game minutes for the Terriers than in the top tier.

Although game time isn’t exactly crucial for him at his stage, he shouldn’t be looking to be a fringe player elsewhere after breaking into Huddersfield’s first team and this is why he may want to stay put.

Former teammate Lewis O’Brien remained patient before making the move to the top flight – and if Camara can continue to play regularly for his current side – it may boost his chances of being a starter in the top tier in the future.

After signing two of their best assets in Harry Toffolo and O’Brien to Nottingham Forest in the summer, Huddersfield supporters won’t want another one of their players heading to the City Ground.

And after cashing in one Toffolo and O’Brien, it would probably show a real lack of ambition if the club sold him and didn’t reinvest it, even with Dean Hoyle wanting to sell the club at some point.