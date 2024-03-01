Highlights Leicester City sticking to €15 million fee for Soumaré despite Sevilla's financial struggles.

Soumaré's loan deal has been successful at Sevilla, but club unable to match buy option.

Potential renegotiation of fee in limbo as Leicester's top spot in Championship boosts bargaining power.

Leicester City are reportedly not willing to budge on the €15 million (£12.8 million) transfer fee already agreed with Sevilla for Boubakary Soumaré.

According to Spanish outlet ABC Sevilla, the top-flight club is unable to match the figure initially agreed as part of the buy option in the midfielder’s loan deal.

Soumaré signed for La Liga side back in the summer following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League.

A loan deal was agreed with an option to buy clause inserted into the deal.

Soumaré has been an important player for Sevilla this season, featuring 17 times in the league and earning plaudits from supporters for his performances (Fbref).

Boubakary Soumaré transfer latest

Sevilla are reportedly keen to retain the Frenchman beyond his current loan spell but are unable to afford the £12.8 million fee agreed last summer.

The club’s finances are in dire straits, and so cost-cutting measures have been put in place in order to stabilise their position.

While they are keen on keeping Soumaré, the Spanish club are hoping to renegotiate the fee with Leicester but the Foxes are unwilling to budge.

Sevilla are also planning to lower the player’s wage offer but it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be struck on that issue.

It is understood that Soumaré is happy to revive his Leicester career but that he is also open to staying longer-term in Spain.

Soumaré’s contract runs until the summer of 2026, so there is no immediate need for the Championship side to cash in on the player.

Leicester may also be able to offer Premier League football next season, which could also have an impact on his future at the club.

Soumaré made 45 appearances in the top flight during his two years with Leicester prior to their relegation.

Leicester City league position

Enzo Maresca’s side currently lead the way at the top of the Championship table, six points clear of Leeds United and Ipswich Town in second and third.

Defeat to Leeds last weekend closed the gap at the top, but the Foxes still hold a comfortable lead over their rivals.

With 12 games still to go, their automatic promotion back to the Premier League is far from guaranteed, but the team will be confident in their position given the gap.

Next up for the Leicestershire outfit is a home game against relegation-battling QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester’s league position gives them a commanding negotiating position

If Leicester weren’t on the brink of promotion back to the Premier League, then perhaps Soumaré would be more keen to push to stay at Sevilla.

It would also have a negative impact on their finances, which could make them more open to renegotiating with Sevilla.

However, their lead at the top of the Championship gives them a strong hand for the time being.

If the Foxes do get over the line, as they should, then they should be able to easily hold out for the full £12.8 million fee, or even happily bring the player back into the first team squad.

They will want to be properly compensated given the time that is still left to run on his contract and if Sevilla aren't willing to meet their demands then they could look to offload him elsewhere.