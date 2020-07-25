Leicester City boss reveals the Championship side he’d like to see win the play-offs

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has stated that he hopes his former club Swansea City go on and earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Swans got into the Championship play-off places on the last day of the season when they beat Reading 4-1 away from home, and because Nottingham Forest lost by the same score it meant that Steve Cooper and his team secured sixth spot against all odds.

Swansea will play Brentford in the first-leg of the play-offs on Sunday, and it will be an intriguing battle on the eye as both teams like to play attractive, entertaining football.

Rodgers has expressed that he hopes the Swans go on and get promoted, and that Cooper understands the idea of Swansea and how the fans want them to play.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales, Rodgers said: “Coops is young, hungry and understands the football idea at Swansea.

“There’s always frustration at a club that has dropped out of the Premier League. It’s virtually a total rebuild job.

“To come into his first job and play a brand of football that the Swansea supporters expect – I think he has done a fantastic job and I pray that they go on now and get promoted.”

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Did Wayne Routledge score a league goal for Swansea City this season? Yes No

The Verdict

It’s great to see a former manager speak so openly about a club that he used to manage and it’s good to see that he wants Swansea to come and join his Leicester City side in the Premier League.

He’s spot on in what he says about Cooper, and it’s great to have seen the young manager completely buy into what Swansea are about as a club and in the way that they play.

Swansea will now have all their attentions on Brentford, and it will be very interesting to see if they can win over two legs and get to Wembley.