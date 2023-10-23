Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca doesn't believe his side is better than Burnley, acknowledging the Clarets' impressive title-winning campaign last year.

Leicester have had a strong start to the season and are on track to beat Reading's 106-point record from 2005/06.

The Foxes have dealt with challenges well this term, including the departures of key players.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca doesn't believe his side are better than Burnley at this point, making this candid admission to Leicestershire Live.

The Foxes have made a very good start to the season - and many people believe they could become the best Championship team of all time.

To cement that status, they will need to beat Reading's 106-point record from the 2005/06 campaign and they are currently on course to smash that total, having won 11 of their opening 12 league games.

Taking 33 points from a possible 36, they look to be strong contenders to win the title along with Ipswich Town, who will struggle to keep up with the Midlands side if the latter continues to pick up points at the rate they currently are.

Having lost the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne in the summer, with the former two proving to be real assets in the final third for Maresca's side in the Premier League last term, the Foxes have done extremely well to get themselves into their current position.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

On paper, they should have been at the top end of the table regardless of whether they enjoyed a good start to the campaign considering the strength of their squad, but most of their fans didn't expect this start.

Not only did they have to deal with departures, but their new signings needed to settle in as well and the whole squad needed to adapt to Maresca's style of play.

Thankfully for them, they have been able to take Maresca's advice on board quickly and are now strong favourites to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

What did Enzo Maresca say about Leicester City and Burnley?

Considering how well the Foxes have done, comparisons are being made between them and the Clarets, who won the second-tier title at the end of last term.

But Maresca has been keen to get away from any talk that his team are better than Vincent Kompany's side were during the 2022/23 campaign.

He said: "I don’t think we are better than Burnley to be honest. Because they destroyed the Championship last year with 101 points. In this moment, we still need 70 more points to go a little bit more than them.

"It’s disrespect to talk about us and not Burnley. We are happy because everything is working well.

"This is the journey that we start and the direction is correct. But we don’t know if in the second half (of the season), we slump. We don’t know. It’s football. Many things can happen.

"The only thing we can control is the way we want to play. The results depend on many details."

Are Leicester City better than Burnley were last season?

At the moment, it looks as though the Foxes will beat the Clarets' 101 point-tally pretty comfortably.

The impressive thing about Leicester is the fact they have managed to start this season well despite the obstacles that were in their way - and they should be commended for that.

Their results may not be that impressive because of the quality and depth they have, but they should still be given a lot of credit because they are doing better than Leeds United and Southampton who were also relegated from the top flight at the end of last term.

At the moment, they are looking in better shape than the Clarets but as Maresca says, there's still plenty of time left to go this season.

Their consistency will determine whether they can be labelled as a better team than the Burnley 2022/23 side.