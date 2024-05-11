Highlights Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers reflect on different but successful seasons in the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

With the 2023/24 Championship campaign over, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers can both look back on their very different campaigns with a smile.

Leicester, of course, were crowned champions of the division, overcoming a late-season blip to go on and secure promotion and the title in rather comfortable fashion in the end.

Blackburn, meanwhile, although a lowly 19th, did manage to steer clear of relegation under John Eustace, and can now look forward to a full, fresh new season under the 44-year-old.

Both clubs will now be preparing for their respective seasons in 2024/25, but an early summer rumour has suggested that the two sides could soon find themselves at the same negotiating table.

Tom Cannon linked with Leicester to Blackburn switch

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, for example, Blackburn hold an interest in Leicester City striker Tom Cannon ahead of next season.

Nixon's report reveals that Rovers, along with fellow Championship side Preston North End, are keen to bring Cannon back on loan to the second tier for 2024/25.

Nixon claims that the Foxes now face a major decision on Cannon's future, with their multi-million pound man having been injured and/or overlooked during his first campaign at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City should sanction Tom Cannon loan

It should not be too tough of a decision for Leicester, though, given Cannon's record this season.

As discussed, he did suffer with injury at the start of the season, but even when he regained fitness and got himself back in the squad, others were preferred.

Cannon featured in four Championship matchday squads before even being called off the bench, for example, and he would not make his first league start for the club until January, despite being fit from early November onwards.

Tom Cannon's senior career so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2021 - 2923 Everton 4 0 0 2023 Preston North End 21 8 1 2023 - present Leicester City 16 3 2

Another injury towards the end of the season only hampered Cannon's progress further, and so the exciting young forward finished the season having played just 13 Championship matches, with just three of those coming from the start.

With Leicester now promoted to the Premier League, it seems highly unlikely that Cannon, even if he can remain completely fit, will suddenly become a regular starter under Maresca.

The Premier League is a step-up in quality, and if Maresca did not select him often in the Championship, there is not much to suggest he will do so in the top-flight, with the club's Premier League status on the line. Furthermore, despite their off-field financial issues, Leicester will likely target additions to strengthen their squad this summer, which could potentially see Cannon edged out further.

Considering the above, a loan to the Championship for regular minutes next season would allow Cannon to continue to develop and grow as a player, and crucially, from Leicester's perspective, protect their investment.

Blackburn could be a good spot for Cannon

Blackburn could well be a good landing spot for that loan, too, given the circumstances the club find themselves in this summer.

Sammie Szmodics has had an unbelievable campaign at Ewood Park, scoring 27 goals in 44 Championship matches, winning the golden boot in the division and helping Blackburn steer just clear of the relegation zone.

However, such performances are naturally attracting interest from elsewhere, with clubs, such as Fulham and Brentford being linked with a swoop for the 28-year-old.

It feels like Blackburn will be powerless to keep hold of their star man should Premier League clubs come calling, and as such, they will have a big hole to fill in terms of goalscoring.

This is where Cannon could step in. Although the 21-year-old does not have extensive experience, he showed during his brief spell at Preston that he is more than capable of firing in the goals at this level at a strong rate, and a gaffer like Eustace, that worked so well with young players when at Birmingham City, could really get the best out of him.

Considering everything above, it's hard not to believe a potential deal that sent Cannon on loan to Blackburn from Leicester next season would be a win-win for both clubs involved.