Leicester City beat Chelsea to signature of newly-promoted EFL starlet

Leicester City have completed the signing of Hartlepool United’s Brad Young, the club have confirmed.

The young goalkeeper has moved to the Premier League giants for an undisclosed fee following a successful trial period at the King Power Stadium.

The 19-year-old will link up with the Foxes development side ahead of the new season as he looks to establish himself at the highest level of the English game.

Despite Young’s undoubted potential, the goalkeeper failed to make a senior appearance for Hartlepool United as they secured promotion from the National League, however he did enjoy a loan spell with National League North side Blyth Spartans.

Reports from The Sun suggested earlier this year that Chelsea had struck a deal to sign the talented stopper, however it’s the Foxes who have managed to get a deal over the line, much to the delight of club manager Dave Challinor who believes that it’s an opportunity that will benefit all parties.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Challinor said: “Everyone at the club wishes Brad all the best with his move. As a young player with lots of potential, although Brad was on a long term contract with the club, this opportunity is one that suits everyone at this time and gives him personally a great chance to fulfil that potential at a Premier League club.

“It’s been well documented that he has been out on trial at several clubs with a host of other clubs also showing interest but Leicester were the ones who came up with a deal that suited the club. Once that happened that was the place Brad wanted to be. It’s been a difficult couple of years for him in terms of games as the loans he had would have undoubtedly benefited him and got him closer to our first team but COVID, unfortunately, put pay to that.

“What this has meant though is that he’s spent more time working with Ross, who has been brilliant with him, has had time away with England and has spent time in different environments at other clubs. These experiences will undoubtedly stand him in really good stead moving forward. We will all keep an eye on his progress and hope that he flourishes in his new surroundings.”

The verdict

What a great opportunity this is for Brad Young.

The goalkeeper has made a real impact during his time with Hartlepool United’s youth side and so the chance to step up to the Premier League is one that couldn’t be turned down.

The challenge for the 19-year-old now will be to make a name for himself in the Foxes’ development side.

If he can do that then he could have a really exciting career ahead of him, something which is surely the wish of everyone associated with Hartlepool United.