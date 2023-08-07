They didn't have it all their own way, but Leicester City's 2023-24 Championship campaign got off to the perfect start in the M69 Derby against Coventry on Sunday afternoon.

There are still clearly teething issues when it comes to Ezo Maresca's playing style and system and it showed as he Sky Blues opened up the Foxes' defence on multiple occasions, but their only goal came from a second half set piece through Kyle McFadzean.

It was left up to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's wizardry in the box to secure the win for Leicester against the Midlands rivals, but they are clearly a work in progress with several gaps to fill in their squad.

In somewhat of a surprise, youngster Kasey McAteer started for Leicester on the right flank and whilst he was impressive in parts, it is unlikely that Maresca is going to rely on him for the whole season.

Stephy Mavididi has already arrived on the left-hand side of attack but the Foxes could now be aiming to strengthen the other side of their forward line.

And it looks as though City have a target in mind as according to reputable Turkish reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Leicester are one of a number of clubs who have made a loan-to-buy offer for Galatasaray's Yunus Akgun.

It is believed that the bid involves a mandatory €7 million (£6 million) purchase next summer should the loan move go through, but there is competition from clubs in France as well with both Bordeaux and Nantes interested, but they have both offered €1 million less than City in terms of an obligatory permanent fee in 2024.

Who is Yunus Akgun?

Akgun started off at Galatasaray as a child and worked his way through their academy setup, eventually making his senior debut in August 2018 as an 18-year-old.

The 5 ft 8 in winger was gradually eased into their first-team setup in 2018-19 but the following season saw a lack of game-time, which led to a loan move to Adana Demirspor in 2020 after he had dominated the under-19's Turkish Super Lig the year prior.

Akgun spent two seasons at Demirspor, firstly in the second tier of Turkey's footballing pyramid and won promotion with them, but his star showings came in the top flight in the 2021-22 season when he scored eight times and notched 11 assists.

He was brought back into the fold at Galatasaray last season and was part of their Turkish Super Lig-winning side, but he was utilised more as a substitute for much of the campaign with Norwich City loanee Milot Rashica favoured.

Akgun has amassed five caps for the Turkey national team as well, with his debut coming against the Faroe Islands in June 2022 and he scored his first international goal in his second outing against Lithuania.

Would Yunus Akgun be a good signing for Leicester?

Maresca would clearly prefer to play with inverted wingers in his system - players who are comfortable cutting inside with the ball from the flank and making things happen.

For that to work, the right-sided player should really be stronger on their left foot, and that is Akgun's strongest foot - so you can see why he is being targeted.

Based on his exploits in 2021-22 for Adana Demirspor, Akgun would be a creative menace for Leicester in the Championship, but there is always the risk that he will get kicked about in the second tier of English football due to his size.