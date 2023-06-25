Leicester City are interested in signing PSG’s Ayman Kari, although they face competition from Everton and Lorient for the youngster.

Who is Ayman Kari?

The 18-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at the French champions, but he has understandably struggled for regular game time.

Therefore, it was decided that Kari would spend last season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Lorient, although the teenager once again struggled for minutes, as he featured in just five games.

Nevertheless, Kari clearly impressed staff at the club, as journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed that Lorient want to bring the player back to the club on a permanent basis, although he explained that the Foxes and Everton are keen on bringing the player to England.

“Leicester and Everton are interested in Ayman Kari and have contacted Paris. PSG already has an agreement with Lorient. Loan + call option of around 5M € + buyout clause for Parisians. Lorient has a head start, but Ayman Kari has not made up his mind.”

New Leicester boss Enzo Maresca is keen to bring in his own signings this summer as he looks to implement his style of play on the team.

Kari is a more defence minded midfielder who is known to play in front of the back four, whilst he has earnt praise for his technical ability.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

This would be a very exciting signing for Leicester, as we know that PSG have produced many talented players over the years, so they have an academy with an excellent reputation. So, they know he has had a good footballing education, but he understandably needs to help his development by going out and playing regularly, which won’t happen in the French capital.

Leicester’s recruitment has been questionable over the past few years, so fans would surely be encouraged by the fact they are targeting young players who have a big ceiling. That’s the sort they need to go for, and they will then hope that Maresca’s coaching ability allows these players to flourish in the years to come.

Obviously, the issue here is that Lorient and Everton could offer Kari top-flight football, so it may take some convincing for him to join Leicester. So, this is one to monitor, but if the Foxes do bring Kari to the club, for the relatively low fee mentioned, it could be a smart bit of business.