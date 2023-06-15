Following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League, the Foxes are still yet to appoint a permanent boss ahead of next season.

Now, another name has joined the race for the vacancy, with former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer reportedly under consideration at the King Power Stadium.

Latest Leicester managerial news

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that there has been some support for the former Red Devils' boss behind the scenes at the club.

Solskjaer is currently without a club having been sacked by Manchester United back in 2021.

Despite how things ended at Old Trafford, Solskjaer clearly still has some admirers.

Would Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be a good appointment for Leicester City?

With the former Man Utd legend and boss reportedly being under consideration for the Leicester job, there is no doubt going to be plenty said about it in the media.

Indeed, we asked former England international Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on the Norwegian boss potentially taking over at the King Power Stadium.

It's clear that Palmer feels it would be a good appointment for Leicester City to make this summer.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the latest name to be linked with the Leicester City job. I think Ole would be a good appointment," Palmer told FLW.

"He did well at Molde initially, but had a disappointing spell at Cardiff when they were relegated from the Premier League, albeit in difficult circumstances.

"He then took over at Manchester United, and despite what anybody says, to finish third and second in the Premier League in successive seasons, and to lose a European final to Villareal on penalties is a fantastic job in anybody's eyes.

"So, Ole has the pedigree and has proven that he can do it.

"This would be a good appointment if they go down that route."

What managers have been linked with Leicester?

Of course, Solskjaer is not the only name under consideration as Leicester City look to appoint their new boss.

First and foremost, interim boss Dean Smith is said to have held talks with the club's hierarchy about taking over on a permanent basis despite having been unable to keep the Foxes in the Premier League.

Former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is also another name that has previously had success in the Championship that Leicester are reportedly considering for the role.

Former Aston Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is also said to have previously been on the shortlist for the vacancy.