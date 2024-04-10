After successive victories, it had seemed like Leicester City were over their recent wobble, but a 1-0 defeat at Millwall on Tuesday night was a reminder that they still have work to do to reach the Premier League.

Leicester’s defeat at Millwall follows a similar theme

Any defeat in isolation can be accepted, as it’s a tough league and a trip to The Den was never going to be easy for the Foxes.

However, the manner of the loss will have annoyed the Leicester fans, as it’s something that has been all too common over the past few months as they've seen their lead at the top cut down.

Championship Table (As it stands April 10th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 41 42 88 2 Leeds United 42 43 87 3 Ipswich Town 41 32 87 4 Southampton 40 26 78

Once more, Enzo Maresca’s men dominated possession, as they had 72% of the ball in the capital, yet they managed just three shots on target from that control, and the clearest opportunities came late in the game.

When those big chances did fall their way, this time it was Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka who couldn’t head home, when they really should have, to salvage a point at least.

Obviously, Millwall deserve credit, as they sat deep, they blocked space, and they showed real fight to pick up the three points.

But, they aren’t the only team to have success by playing that way.

Bristol City were happy to concede territory and picked up the win, with QPR and Middlesbrough two other sides who have beaten Leicester recently, and they both did so with less than 30% of the ball.

So, it’s becoming a concern for Maresca, and you can be sure that other clubs will follow the blueprint for the remainder of the campaign. You need to remain in a structure, allow Leicester to have the ball in non-dangerous areas, and then hope chances come on the break.

Leicester City’s long-term prospects

You don’t expect Maresca to abandon his principles, and nor should he. This Leicester side sit top of the table, and they are a joy to watch on occasions. Plus, he will rightly point out that things could have been different in some of these defeats if the side weren’t wasteful in front of goal.

Therefore, it’s not like Leicester have major issues, but the real worry has to be how this approach will work in the Premier League, if they get there.

Burnley battered the Championship 12 months ago, and they sit 19th in the top-flight, with 19 points from 32 games, and relegation seems inevitable, despite spending in excess of £100m in the summer, something that the Foxes won’t be able to do.

A lot of that is due to their style of play. Like Leicester, they were expansive, open and thought they could stamp their style on the league.

What they found out is that it’s the most ruthless division in the world, and even clubs from mid-table sides are blessed with high-quality individuals that can cause real trouble, particularly on the break.

With concerns about Leicester’s financial situation if they do go up, Maresca is likely to be relying on much of this squad to keep the team in the Premier League, and the errors that are sometimes punished in the Championship, will be exposed regularly against the elite.

If Maresca does guide the Midlands outfit back to the Premier League in his first season in charge, he deserves huge praise, and he has to be viewed as a success.

But, the Millwall loss was a reminder of a flaw in his approach, and it’s something that needs addressing if they are back mixing it with the best.