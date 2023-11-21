Highlights Leicester City is interested in signing Bodo/Glimt midfielder Albert Grønbaek in the upcoming January transfer window.

Grønbaek has been impressive in the Norwegian league, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists in 66 games.

Leicester City faces competition from Lille, Galatasaray, and Charlotte FC for Grønbaek's signature, but his potential impact on the team makes him a desirable acquisition.

Leicester City are reportedly one of several clubs showing an interest in Bodo/Glimt midfielder Albert Grønbaek with the January transfer window now around the corner.

The Foxes looked set to take the Championship by storm after their unexpected relegation from the Premier League and they were doing exactly that up until a couple of weeks ago.

Enzo Maresca's side were winning week in and week out in what seemed to be second gear until they were beaten by Leeds United and then Middlesbrough on back-to-back weekends.

Those two defeats have shown that they are certainly not going to get it all their own way this season, but Maresca will be looking at who he can sign in January to make sure they do with reports in Norway claiming Danish midfielder Grønbaek on his radar.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Who is Albert Grønbaek?

Grønbaek is a 22-year-old midfielder from Denmark who is currently playing for Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt and is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs, according to Nettavisen Sport.

He joined the club in August 2022 from Danish team Aarhus Gymnastikforening, otherwise known as AGF, which was the club where he had been since 2015 and made his senior debut.

Since his move to Norway, he has been a revelation for Bodo/Glint as in 66 games he has scored 20 goals whilst providing 11 assists.

He won the Eliteserien title with them as well in 2023 with the Norwegian league starting in March and finishing in early November, hence why there are now rumours spreading about him getting a move away.

However, even though his league season has finished, Bodo/Glimt are in the UEFA Europa Conference League so he will still have two more matches to play before his season is completely over in Norway.

What other teams are interested in Grønbeak?

According to the report, Leicester are set to have some serious competition getting his signature due to how much he has impressed.

French side Lille are interested in him and they are also competing in the Europa Conference League whilst also competing for the Champions League places in France as they currently sit in fourth spot.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also one of the teams wanting to sign the midfielder, and they will also be a very enticing side for him due to the fact they could be competing in the Champions League knockout stages after January.

As well as those two sides Charlotte FC from the MLS want him and supposedly, they are the ones who have shown the most concrete interest in the goal-scoring midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether a move outside of Europe would be of interest to Grønbeak however one thing that is for sure is that Maresca has got to sell the project to him well to stand a chance in bringing him to the Championship.

Would Grønbeak be a good addition to the Leicester City squad?

At such a young age, Grøbeak is showing all the signs of having a fantastic career having already proven just how much of an impact he can have on a side.

The simple fact some of Europe's top clubs want him should already prove that he would be a very good acquisition to a Leicester team that will want to be back competing in Europe again in a couple of years.

Given the attacking quality he has shown, you feel he would be perfectly suited to playing as one of the eights on either side of Harry Winks - the roles that the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have been playing.

Bringing him in would really fit into what Maresca is trying to do at the club and be a move that supporters should certainly get excited by as it is clear to see they are building for the future.