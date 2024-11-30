Leicester City are hoping to follow in Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town’s footsteps with the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as their next manager.

The Dutchman has replaced Steve Cooper, following his dismissal from the Foxes earlier this month.

Middlesbrough and the Tractor Boys both turned towards the Manchester United coaching setup when they appointed Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna to their dugouts.

Those appointments have both worked out well, in particular at Portman Road where McKenna guided the club from League One to the Premier League.

Leicester will now be hoping that this blueprint can lead them to the same level of success, as they look to avoid the drop back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna’s Man United background

Both Carrick and McKenna were heavily involved as part of the coaching staff under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The pair grew in importance over the years, as the Premier League side looked to contend at the top of the table.

Ipswich made the initial decision to appoint McKenna in December 2021, just a month after Solskjaer’s departure from Old Trafford.

This was a big gamble as the Northern Irishman had never worked as the main man in his career before but it has proven a masterstroke given the work he’s achieved at the Suffolk outfit.

Meanwhile, Carrick remained for four more games after Solskjaer’s dismissal, taking over Man United on an interim basis — much like van Nistelrooy after Erik ten Hag was sacked earlier this season.

After his Old Trafford exit, Boro made the bold choice to give Carrick the chance to manage a club for the first time.

While the Teesside outfit haven’t been able to reach the top flight just yet, Middlesbrough have remained very competitive in the Championship and will have their sights set on promotion this year.

Both managers have also brought a strong brand of attacking, progressive football to their teams, further making them attractive appointments.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses Win ratio 107 54 17 36 50.46%

Van Nistelrooy will be looking to emulate their success in immediately finding work after his exit from Man United earlier this month.

The Dutchman led four games as interim boss, and nobody got a better idea of how he performed than Leicester.

Two of those four fixtures saw Man United earn big wins over the Foxes, which may have even influenced their decision to opt for the former striker over Cooper.

Related Middlesbrough FC: Ray Parlour piles praise on £2m Aston Villa swoop Ray Parlour claims Boro star man Finn Azaz must aim for consistency as his club battle for a play-off place

The success of Carrick and McKenna may have also played a role in their decision to chase van Nistelrooy.

While the 48-year-old does have greater coaching experience than both having spent time in charge at PSV Eindhoven, it was only after his time at Old Trafford that Leicester showed any interest in him.

The Foxes will be hoping to follow Middlesbrough and Ipswich's example by turning to a Man Utd alumni to fill their management needs. It's worked for the Tractor Boys and Teessiders but only time will tell whether Leicester can taste the same success.