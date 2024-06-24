Newly appointed Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has wasted no time in naming his targets to join him behind the scenes at the King Power Stadium next season, with Norwich City set-piece coach Andrew Hughes said to be a target this summer.

The former Leeds United player has made a name for himself as a promising dead-ball maestro during his time at Carrow Road, and his departure could have significant consequences for the Canaries in the future.

The Norfolk outfit have become one of the most proficient sides from free-kick and corner scenarios with Hughes’ guidance, and Cooper is reportedly keen to add his expertise to the Foxes squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

With City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup only being instated less than a month ago, the potential departure of Hughes could prove to be a major disrupting factor during the off-season for the East Anglian outfit, as preparations for the 24/25 campaign continue.

Andrew Hughes, Leicester City link could have significant impact on Johannes Hoff Thorup, Norwich City plans

Only two teams in the Championship registered more goals from set-piece situations than Norwich City’s 18 in the previous campaign, with Cardiff City topping the charts on 21, followed by the Canaries’ local rivals Ipswich Town with 19.

That prowess from dangerous dead-ball situations contributed massively to David Wagner’s side climbing up the second tier table in the second-half of the season, with a number of pivotal goals a consequence of Hughes’ meticulous planning.

Championship set-piece goals 23/24 Club Set-piece goals % of total Cardiff City 21 39.6% Ipswich Town 19 20.7% Norwich City 18 22.8% Millwall 15 33.3% West Bromwich Albion 15 21.2% Southampton 15 16.5% Source: Opta

It is no surprise that a top flight side has come in for the well-thought of Hughes this summer, with fellow Premier League outfit Brentford also said to be eying up the tactician, after seeing the results of his hard work.

The City coach also earned the plaudits of the players he coached in the previous campaign, with defender Sam McCallum heaping on the praise after two set-piece goals saw them come from behind to beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 on Good Friday.

McCallum contributed to the winner that day, before his effort was credited as an Ash Phillips own goal, and the 23-year-old said after the game: "We spend quite a lot of time on it.

"Hughesy (Andrew Hughes) is the main guy, so he gets all the credit for it, but we still have to put it in action on the pitch.

"We have to keep practising. With the games coming thick and fast, we have to work on them on and off the pitch. We have to change it up because teams watch us and know that we need to change it up. I think Hughesy could be running out of ideas towards the end of the season.

“It says a lot about the work we all put into it. I'm really frustrated it's gone off the defender because I wanted the goal but I'll take the assist.”

If Hughes does depart this summer, his ingenuity and creativity will leave a massive hole to be filled for the following campaign, with the incoming Thorup needing to find a suitable replacement ahead of the next campaign.

In the midst of a promotion campaign, the ability to grab set-piece goals on a frequent basis can make all the difference come the end of the season, and losing that vital outlet could make a massive impact if he is to leave.

Former Nordsjaelland boss Thorup is determined to get his side playing on the front foot next season, as the Canaries look to return to the Premier League at the third time of asking.

After dropping down from the top flight in 2022, City struggled to adapt in their first season back in the EFL - finishing in 13th - before an unsuccessful jaunt in the Championship playoffs in the previous campaign.

But with a new manager comes a fresh outlook for everyone at Carrow Road, and the Dane [pictured] is looking to make the most of that factor when the season gets underway in August.

He said: “On game days it should be, hopefully, that they can just play free and can enjoy playing with each other and play with that offensive mindset.

“We’re not specific about targets, we’re more specific about high ambitions because it’s a fantastic club with fantastic support.

“And the ambition for this club should always be to play at the highest possible level. That’s what we aim for.

“The clear structure, the clear strategy, it gave me quite a simple decision to take. There’s great potential in the squad - great quality.”

It’s not just on the field that City ooze quality - with Hughes quickly generating a reputation that has seen him headhunted by top flight sides - and everyone at the club will be hoping to keep hold of him as long as they can.

The benefits that he brings to a side are hard to replace at the drop of a hat, with his organisation, leadership and attention to detail bringing out the best in the City squad during his time at the club.

That’s not to say that he is irreplaceable, but the rigour of finding a replacement is something the Canaries could do without, as they look to recruit new blood and get everyone onboard ahead of the upcoming campaign.