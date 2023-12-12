Last season, Sunderland's signing of Amad Diallo on a season-long loan was one of the defining factors for the Black Cats making it into the Championship play-off spots.

The Ivorian hadn't hit the ground running at Man United following his move from Atalanta in 2020, and after a stint at Rangers the season prior, it was decided that Diallo should stay in England and experience the Championship.

It was perhaps the best decision that the Red Devils could have made as Diallo's goals in the absence of talisman Ross Stewart saw the Black Cats reach the top six of the Championship, only for the Wearside club to lose out in the semi-finals of the play-offs to Luton Town.

Amad DIallo's Sunderland League Stats 2022-23 Appearances 37 Goals 13 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.8 Big Chances Missed 6 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.7 Pass Success % 86% Touches Per Game 52.3

Diallo has had a tough time since heading back to Old Trafford though - after appearing in pre-season for United he suffered a knee injury, which kept him out of action for a number of months.

Related Sunderland figure takes action in Will Still managerial pursuit The Black Cats are keen to bring Will Still to the Stadium of Light

With the 21-year-old now back in training though, he is on the radar of a number of Championship clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Leicester City and Sunderland both want to sign Diallo

Football Insider have reported that two second tier outfits are plotting a loan move for Diallo, and it will come as no shock to anyone that one of those is Sunderland.

Diallo was incredibly successful under Tony Mowbray last season and the Black Cats will likely snap United's hand off to take the forward back for the rest of 2023-24, and he can cover a number of positions on both flanks and also in the middle of the pitch too as a number 10 or a striker.

Sunderland are set to be challenged though by Leicester, who will want to strengthen their own squad for their promotion push.

Despite having the likes of Stephy Mavididi, Abdul Fatawu, Yunus Akgun and Kasey McAteer as wide options, head coach Enzo Maresca is said to be keen to land Diallo for his side in what would be another statement of intent if it came off.

Ten Hag wants to see Diallo in action but could still sanction loan move

The report from Football Insider states that when Diallo is ready to feature in first-team action, Man United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to see what he can do, having only seen him in pre-season action.

United's current winger options such as Antony and Marcus Rashford have been less-than productive so far this season, and Diallo is seen as an alternative that can be tested out when he is fully-fit.

However, should Diallo not make the impact desired by Ten Hag when given a chance, then it is said that United will sanction a loan move once again before the end of the January transfer window, which would give chances to Sunderland and Leicester to make their pitches.