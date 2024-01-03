Leicester City may be flying high and clear at the top of the Championship table, but there still could be strengthening of Enzo Maresca's squad to be done in the January transfer window.

The Foxes have blown away most of their second tier rivals so far this season, and as it stands they are 10 points clear of their nearest rivals in the form of Ipswich Town, having accumulated 65 points in just 26 matches.

54 goals have been scored in that time, yet City are still being linked to plenty of attacking players with the transfer window now open - perhaps due to the loss of Kelechi Iheanacho to the African Cup of Nations and the uncertain future of the striker in general.

Fabio Carvalho is one name that has been linked with a loan switch to the King Power Stadium from Liverpool after an unsuccessful time at RB Leipzig in Germany, but now another winger has been touted with a potential move to the East Midlands outfit.

Manhoef on Leicester radar but face Rangers competition

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Leicester have set their sights on Dutch winger Million Manhoef, who is currently playing for Eredivisie outfit Vitesse.

The 22-year-old has netted four goals in the top flight of Dutch football this season in 15 appearances, and last season he scored nine times with five assists notched too.

Million Manhoef's Vitesse Eredivisie Stats 2023-24 Appearances 15 Average Minutes Per Game 81 Goals 4 XG (Expected Goals) 2.58 Assists 0 xA (Expected Assists) 2.25 Shots Per Game 2.2 Big Chances Missed 2 Touches Per Game 46.1 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 2.7 Possession Lost Per Game 16.8 Stats Correct As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Manohef has played 10 times for the Netherlands under-21 team and has played 84 matches for Vitesse at senior level, and despite his good performances in the Eredivisie, a fee of £3 million will reportedly seal a deal for the wing wizard this month, despite the fact that he has 18 months left on his contract.

However, Scottish Premiership side Rangers are also interested in Manhoef and could provide strong competition for his services.

Manhoef may not be needed at Leicester thanks to Fatawu

Manhoef is clearly a talent and is quick and has good end product, and he fits the kind of right winger that Enzo Maresca would like who cuts in onto his stronger foot and makes things happen.

However, Leicester already have a similar player in Abdul Fatawu on loan from Sporting CP, with that deal turning permanent if the Foxes are promoted to the Premier League - which is surely a given now.

Tha Ghanaian has nine goal contributions in the Championship and is developing well, and Leicester also have Yunus Akgun for that position as well - that's without mentioning Kasey McAteer who is a right-footed right winger but has played most of his games in that area.

Maresca isn't exactly short of options therefore, so it's hard to see where Manhoef would fit in when it comes to game-time in their push for promotion, but it's hard to argue with anything that Leicester are currently doing.