Leicester City and Luton Town are both interested in Antwerp midfielder Pierre Dwomoh, who should be available for around €3m this summer.

The Foxes are preparing for life back in the Premier League after an excellent first season under Enzo Maresca, with the Italian guiding the side to the title in the second tier.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Meanwhile, Luton are heading in the opposite direction, after their spirited fight to stay in the top-flight ended in disappointment.

So, they are both likely to be active in the transfer market for different reasons, with Leicester’s situation complicated by their PSR issues, which mean they could be hit with a points deduction in the coming months.

Leicester City and Luton Town keen on Pierre Dwomoh

And, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Dwomoh is a name that is on the list of both clubs as they look to strengthen their squad in the summer, as he revealed that the Foxes are in talks with the representatives of the 19-year-old.

“There is a clear interest from Leicester City. Leicester took information from the player’s entourage and would even be ready, according to several sources, to line up a €3m bid. That’s the amount Royal Antwerp want for him.

“There are discussions planned to take place in person in England in the coming days between the player’s representatives and Leicester in order to find an agreement on an individual basis and then it will therefore be necessary to inquire about an agreement with Antwerp.

“Luton Town also inquired about him. So, there are two solutions, two possibilities for Pierre Dwomoh.”

Pierre Dwomoh’s career so far

After coming through the ranks at Genk, Dwomoh moved to Antwerp in 2021 but he has struggled for game time, so he has spent the past few years out on loan, initially with Braga and Oostende before he joined RWDM for the season that has just finished.

The teenager featured regularly for the side, but it was a season that ended in disappointment for RWDM as they were relegated to the second division.

Therefore, Dwomoh is set to return to Antwerp, but the update seemingly feels he could be on the move once more, with a permanent exit on the cards.

Pierre Dwomoh could be a smart long-term investment

Clearly, Dwomoh would be a player signed for the long-term by either Leicester or Luton, but that’s particularly the case for the Foxes, as it’s unlikely the youngster would force his way into a Premier League team next season.

So, if he is prioritising game time, a move to the Hatters may be beneficial, but the appeal of mixing it with the elite in England is obvious.

At €3m, this is a low risk move for either club, and they both see Dwomoh as a player with the potential to make a big impact in the years to come.

He is certainly someone who has the physical tools to do well in this country, but there are aspects of his game that need improving, and that is sure to come with experience.