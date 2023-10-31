Highlights Leeds United and Leicester City are interested in signing Jhon Arias, a Colombian attacker currently playing for Fluminense in Brazil. He has been scouted by both clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Arias has been a key player for Fluminense, contributing 13 goals and 13 assists in the Brazilian Serie A. He has helped the team achieve top finishes in the league in recent years.

The competition to sign Arias is not limited to Leeds and Leicester. Clubs like West Ham, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Wolves, and Rangers are also reportedly interested. The outcome of the Copa Libertadores final may influence the cost and availability of the player.

According to TEAMtalk, the Championship clubs are both taking a keen interest in the attacker.

The 26-year-old has been scouted by both sides ahead of the January transfer window, where they could attempt to make a move to sign the Colombian.

However, they face competition from clubs elsewhere in the race to sign Arias.

Who is Jhon Arias?

Arias is a Colombia international currently plying his trade in Brazilian football with Fluminense.

He is set to compete in the biggest club game of his career this weekend when Fluminense take on Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final, the Conmebol equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

Arias has spent the last three seasons with Fluminense, with his importance to the team growing over the years.

He has contributed 13 goals and 13 assists from 76 league appearances in the Brazilian Serie A since joining the club in 2021.

The winger has played a key role in the team earning seventh and third place finishes in the league since joining Fluminense, with the side currently eighth in the standings this campaign.

A move to European football could be on the cards in January following his good run of form for the Brazilian side in recent years.

Who is interested in Jhon Arias?

It has been claimed that Leicester and Leeds are among a number of clubs taking an interest in the 26-year-old.

Both sides are competing for promotion to the Premier League this campaign, with the Foxes currently five points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Leeds are 14 points further back in third place, with Enzo Maresca’s side looking a far more comfortable bet for a top two finish.

However, the Leicestershire outfit will face competition from top flight sides such as West Ham, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Wolves in the race to sign Arias.

Scottish giants Rangers are also reportedly interested in signing Arias.

Where are Leeds United and Leicester City in the Championship table?

It remains to be seen just how much it would cost any of these clubs to lure Arias to their side in the winter window.

It may yet depend on the outcome of this weekend’s Copa Libertadores final, in which the best South American side will be determined.

Arias has a contract until 2026, but could yet depart in January if a deal can be agreed with Fluminense.

Leicester and Leeds return to league action this weekend when they face each other at the King Power Stadium on 3 November.

Would Jhon Arias be a good January signing?

Arias is clearly an exciting attacking option that has emerged over the last year or so.

Making the jump to European football from Brazil can be quite tricky due to the cultural differences both in and out of the game.

But there is no doubting that he has been an exciting player with impressive goal returns over the last year.

Leicester and Leeds will face stiff competition in the race to sign him, but he could boost both of their promotion hopes if he can make the smooth transition to English football.