Leicester City and Leeds United have both been handed a boost in their respective pursuits of Graham Potter as French side Nice have cooled their interest in the former Chelsea boss, according to RMC Sport.

Nice were interested in the possibility of appointing Potter as their new boss.

However, it is understood that Les Aiglons have been deterred from making a move for the 48-year-old due to the fact that he is on the radar of Leicester, Leeds and Crystal Palace.

Nice are currently on the lookout for a head coach as they have opted against appointing Didier Degard as a permanent successor for Lucien Favre.

The Ligue 1 outfit are said to be keen on appointing Lorient manager Loic Frey, who led his current side to a 10th place finish in this particular division during the 2022/23 campaign.

What has previously been said about Leicester City and Leeds United's interest in Graham Potter?

According to The Scottish Sun, Leicester have contacted Potter on two separate occasions regarding a move to the King Power Stadium.

Their previous attempt came during the previous term as they tried to convince him to help them avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Potter rejected this approach in order to take some time away from football following his departure from Chelsea.

Leicester will be hoping to convince Potter to drop to the Championship in order to resume his managerial career.

Leeds meanwhile have also been linked with Potter.

A report from the Daily Mail last week suggested that Potter was on the club's shortlist alongside West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan.

Having recently parted ways with Sam Allardyce following his short stint at Elland Road, Leeds are now on the lookout for a new manager.

Will Leicester City, or Leeds United be able to convince Potter to join?

While it is fair to say that Potter's spell at Chelsea was underwhelming, he did manage to achieve a relative amount of success during his time in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that he has emerged as a target for Leicester and Leeds.

In order to convince Potter to work in the Championship, these two sides will need to offer him a clear vision for the future, as well as a lucrative financial package.

Potter will unquestionably feel as if he has a point to prove following his time with the Blues, and thus it would not be a shock if he goes on to help Leicester, or Leeds, make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.