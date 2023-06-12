Leicester City and Leeds United are facing competition in their respective pursuits of Steven Gerrard from Saudi Arabia.

According to Reuters, Gerrard has been offered the chance to become the coach of Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard is understood to have welcomed the idea of a move to Al-Ettifaq, and has asked for time to study this particular offer.

The 43-year-old has been without a job since Aston Villa opted to sack him in October 2022.

Both Leicester and Leeds have recently been linked with Gerrard.

A report from The Telegraph earlier this month revealed that Gerrard was a contender for the Leicester job.

Scott Parker, Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca were also named on the club's shortlist.

Dean Smith meanwhile could still potentially retain his place in charge of the Foxes as he recently held talks with the club's hierarchy regarding plans for the future.

Meanwhile, a report from The Sun suggested that Gerrard could potentially be drafted in as a successor by Leeds for Sam Allardyce, who left the club earlier this month.

Leicester and Leeds will both be preparing for life in the Championship this summer after being relegated from the top-flight on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds ended the term five points adrift of safety, while Leicester only managed to accumulate nine victories over the course of this particular term.

Al-Ettifaq meanwhile are set to compete in the Roshn Saudi League again next season.

The club managed to claim a seventh-place finish in this division during the most recent campaign.

Antonio Cazorla oversaw proceedings in a caretaker role earlier this year.

With Cazorla at the helm, Al-Ettifaq managed to claim five league victories in 12 matches.

Will Leicester, or Leeds be able to persuade Gerrard to turn down a move to Al-Ettifaq in order to work in the Championship?

A switch to a Saudi outfit could prove to be an attractive prospect for Gerrard, especially if he is set to receive a lucrative deal.

Yet if the former Villa boss is keen on rebuilding his managerial reputation in England, a move to Leicester or Leeds would be a wise call.

In order for one of these sides to convince Gerrard to work in the Championship next season, a clear plan for the future must be set out to him, while assurances regarding financial backing in the summer transfer window will also need to be made.