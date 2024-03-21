Highlights International break intensifies promotion battle in Championship

Wales' crucial play-off adds pressure on Leeds United's Welsh internationals

Potential challenge for Farke as key players face high-stakes international games

The March international break is a frustrating one for clubs as the season stops at a critical period.

That’s certainly the case in the Championship, with Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton all in the mix for automatic promotion.

Championship Table (As it stands March 21st) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 37 41 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81 4 Southampton 36 26 73

Yet, all of that’s on hold now, with players turning their attention to their respective national teams.

What adds to the frustration in the eyes of some fans is that the majority of games over the break will be friendlies, with England lining up against Brazil, Scotland facing Netherlands and Ireland hosting Belgium in the next few days.

But, that’s not the case for Wales, who are preparing for a massive game on Thursday evening, as they host Finland in their play-off semi-final, knowing they’re potentially two games from reaching the major tournament.

So, it’s fair to say there’s a bit more riding on this international break for the Welsh lads, and that could be a slight problem for Leeds.

Leeds United’s Welsh internationals

That’s because the Dragons are likely to have four players in their starting XI from the Whites, with Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon set to be in defence, with Ethan Ampadu in midfield and Daniel James out wide.

If that wasn’t enough to have Daniel Farke watching on, the Finnish team will also include Glen Kamara.

Of course, you can’t stop a player from representing their country, and it will be a dream for all of those individuals if they manage to play at the highest level this summer.

Related Christian Fuchs reveals key Leicester City factor in Leeds United, Ipswich Town promotion battle Fuchs believes the Foxes could have a key advantage in the promotion race, despite their recent wobble.

But, for Farke, it’s far from ideal. In an ideal world, he would have all the players wrapped in cotton wool, ensuring they rest up and are prepared for the run-in.

Instead, five members of his squad are playing in what is arguably one of the biggest games they will play in years.

Given what’s at stake, you would presume the game will be played at a ferocious pace, and all involved will be doing all they can to get the win. The tackles will be flying in, and they will be pushing to the limit in order to progress.

Then, if Wales do progress, four of Farke’s squad will be ready to do it all again on Tuesday night, just days before Leeds return to action at Watford.

Meanwhile, for Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca, the majority of their international players will be going through the motions in a friendly game, and they may even be afforded rest if the national team managers ae sympathetic to their situation. Obviously, Page can’t do that with Wales.

That will provide Farke with another potential challenge when the players do return, as he will be dealing with a quartet that could be elated or deflated, depending on how the next week plays out.

This promotion battle promises to be exciting and tense, and with the quality of the teams involved, it could be decided by fine margins.

All connected to Leeds will be watching this evening, and they will be hoping that their key Welsh figures come through unscathed as any injury or setback could seriously impact their promotion bid.