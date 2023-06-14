Leicester City are hoping to find their permanent replacement for Brendan Rodgers this week.

The Foxes are back in the Championship for the 2023/24 season, but their preparations have stalled as of late as they are yet to find a new manager.

Who will be the new Leicester City manager?

There have been several names linked to the post since Rodgers was dismissed from the King Power Stadium earlier this year.

Former Aston Villa and Norwich manager Dean Smith was given the task of trying to keep the club in the Premier League, but he couldn’t change the club’s fortunes around.

Despite that, he has still been mentioned in regards to getting the job on a full-time basis.

Graham Potter has been someone heavily linked with the role, with Leicester reportedly having offers turned down by the manager on two occasions.

While other names such as Scott Parker, Steven Gerrard, Enzo Maresca have all been mentioned in recent weeks too.

Are Leicester City interested in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

However, a new name has now entered the running and that is former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the club hope to get an appointment completed this week and the former Man United boss is someone that is in the thinking of the Leicester board.

Solskjaer has been out of work since he left Old Trafford in November 2021 and was recently spotted back in Manchester at a United game.

Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Leicester City could be the perfect fit

It is clear that Leicester’s relegation gives the club an opportunity to start again, move players that need to leave, and get a manager in for the long term.

The club had a manager in Brendan Rodgers that they were happy to work with for a long period of time, and they need that again if they are going to be successful this season and beyond.

Solskjaer could well be the man who fits the criteria. The 50-year-old finds himself in a situation where he needs to find the right job at the right time as he looks to build his reputation in management.

Solskjaer showed at Molde and for large parts of his time at Old Trafford that he is a very good manager who plays attacking football and likes to develop young players.

Many would expect Solskjaer to be keen on getting back into management at a higher level, but considering he’s been out of work for a while, dropping into the Championship might be the wisest decision.

It would allow him to learn more about himself while getting a chance to build a team around his own ideas. You would expect Leicester to be near the top end of the Championship, so a season in this division with this talented squad could be the perfect place for Solskjaer to get his managerial career going again.