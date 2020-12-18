Leicester City agreeing to midfielder’s EFL stay a possibility

Barnsley could yet extend Matty James’ stay at Oakwell, with the midfielder admitting it is a possibility that his loan from Leicester City will be extended.

James arrived at Barnsley on an initial three-month loan deal from Leicester and has made 11 appearances for the Tykes since then, contributing to a hugely encouraging start to life under Valérien Ismaël.

With January looming and James’ initial loan deal coming towards an end, he’s been quizzed on what the future holds.

As per Leon Wobschall at Yorkshire Post, James has told the press that it’s a possibility that his loan deal from Leicester will be extended, with hope that things progress in the coming days.

The 29-year-old has started nine games in the Championship, including the midweek win over Preston North End.

That win was Barnsley’s third on the spin, with Ismaël watching his side move into the top-half of the table.

They remain four points off the play-off places, but have a good chance to claim another Championship scalp this weekend when they take on Swansea City in South Wales.

The Welsh outfit currently sit fourth, five points ahead of Barnsley.

The Verdict

This is a deal that Barnsley are going to want to do.

There’s such a feel-good factor around the club at the moment and James has been one part of the reason why results are so successful.

It would be a shame to see his loan end at three months and a lot of Barnsley fans will feel the same.

Thoughts? Let us know!