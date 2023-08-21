Leicester City's points tally indicates that they have had a perfect start to the 2023-24 Championship season, but there is clearly much to improve on for new head coach Enzo Maresca.

The Italian is trying to implement a new style at the King Power Stadium having arrived from Man City as Pep Guardiola's right-hand man, and perhaps he does not have everyone in his squad that he wants to move forward with for the rest of the campaign.

The Foxes have won three out of three matches in league action, and all have been by one goal with Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff dispatched.

Two of those matches though saw Leicester score late, late winners and with the quality of individuals that City have at their disposal, they were expected to be blowing their opposition away.

Whilst there are still many individuals in the squad with plenty of Premier League experience, Maresca's lack of options out wide has seen both Kasey McAteer and Wanya Marçal-Madivadua get chances in the starting 11 on the right flank.

Maresca looks set to add a fresh and more experienced face to that department though in the near future as according to respected Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, a deal has been agreed to bring international winger Yunus Akgun to the East Midlands.

The 23-year-old will initially join City on loan from Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray for the rest of the 2023-24 season and next summer he will sign permanently on a four-year contract as Leicester have an obligation to purchase him.

Who is Yunus Akgun?

Akgun has been at Galatasaray since 2011 and made a number of appearances as a teenager in the 2018-19 season for the first-team, but his real senior breakthrough came on loan at Adana Demirspor.

In the 2020-21 season, Akgun scored five times for them in the second tier of Turkish football, helping Adana to promotion to the Super Lig, and his performances led to an extended loan stint for another season.

Five-cap Turkey international Akgun was even better with the step up in division as he scored eight times and notched 11 assists in 2021-22, but he returned to Galatasaray in 2022-23 to be a squad option.

Featuring 28 times in all competitions last season for Gala, Akgun notched four assists and won the Turkish Super Lig, and despite the fact he has already played four times for the club this season so far, he is on the way out of the Istanbul outfit to make the move to England.

How much will Leicester City pay for Yunus Akgun?

As already stated, Akgun will sign permanently for Leicester in 2024 when he has completed his loan stint with the club, penning a contract until 2028.

And they are set to spend a significant fee on the Turkey international, with Sabuncuoglu claiming that a €10 million (£8.55 million) will be spent on the tricky left-footed wide player.

Leicester have already committed to paying that figure next summer and it is widely expected by many that by then, the Foxes will be back in the Premier League after a year in the second tier of English football.