Highlights Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's failure to move to Luton Town in the summer transfer window is now looking like a blessing for him.

Dewsbury-Hall's importance to Leicester City has grown and he is now a regular starter, contributing goals and assists.

Remaining at Leicester and working under Enzo Maresca has been the smartest move for Dewsbury-Hall's career, as his stock has risen and he will likely be a Premier League player again soon.

Luton Town were linked with a potential move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall during the summer transfer window.

The trajectory of the two clubs was pulling in opposite directions at that stage, with Leicester City heading for the Championship and the Hatters the Premier League.

However, just a few months later, and the failure for a move to materialise is looking more and more like a blessing for the midfielder.

Dewsbury-Hall did spend time on loan with Luton earlier in his career, where he became a fan favourite at Kenilworth Road.

However, he is now established as a regular starter for the Foxes and has only grown in importance under Enzo Maresca.

The 25-year-old has featured in all 13 of the team’s opening league fixtures as they run away at the top of the Championship table.

Should Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have moved to Luton Town last summer?

Leicester now look certain to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League this season, barring a major collapse in form in the coming months, given the gap they’ve already created as we head into November.

Dewsbury-Hall has played a major role in this, contributing five goals and five assists in Maresca’s side.

He has been a standout figure for the Foxes, with the gap to third place Leeds United only increasing.

Meanwhile, Luton are struggling near the bottom of the Premier League table, and could easily find themselves once again trading divisions with Leicester come the summer.

Rob Edwards’ side are currently 17th in the table, but only one point separates themselves from the drop zone.

The bottom of the Premier League has been horrendous so far this campaign, with all three promoted sides unable to match their form from last season.

It is now arguable that the top of the Championship is playing at a higher level than the bottom four sides of the top division, meaning Leicester’s long-term trajectory should see them quickly move ahead of Luton in the pecking order of the football pyramid.

How important is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Leicester City?

Dewsbury-Hall will be key to that, with the midfielder becoming increasingly important to the club in the wake of their many departures over the summer.

The likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans both left the King Power Stadium, vacating a huge hole in the squad that the 25-year-old has filled.

Maresca sees the value in Dewsbury-Hall and has made him a regular starter in the side.

He has become a more important part of the team’s attack, contributing more than ever with goals and assists.

While it is clear a player of his quality should be competing in the Premier League, remaining at Leicester for this season may have proven the smartest move for his career.

Maresca has been an excellent teacher, getting the very best out of him, which might not have necessarily have happened in a struggling Luton.

Dewsbury-Hall’s stock has risen higher than it would have had he returned to Kenilworth Road and he will no doubt be a Premier League player at the King Power again very soon.