Since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed, it’s been a long summer of transfer business for Leicester City Football Club.

As expected, the Foxes have endured several of their high-profile players being linked with possible moves away, while some of them have actually been sold, as in the cases of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

The club has tried to replace the departed players with fresh new arrivals, and now that the football season is underway, the focus will hopefully switch to football, which is what Enzo Maresca will be hoping for.

However, the club seemingly still have their eye on the transfer window and getting new players through the door before the 11pm deadline on September 1st.

One player that Leicester City seem keen on landing is Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

Who is Yunus Akgun?

Akgun is a product of the Galatasaray youth academy, and apart from two loan spells away from the club, Akgun has been at the Turkish giants for all of his footballing career.

Akgun, who can operate on both the right and left sides of the attack as well as down the middle, has worked his way up the Galatasaray system.

The 23-year-old became part of the club’s first team in 2018 and has gone on to make 59 appearances for the European heavyweights.

The winger has recorded six goals and seven assists in those appearances, which have come in a range of competitions.

Akgun has had two loan spells in his career, and they have both come at fellow Turkish side Adana Demirspor. He played 70 times for the club, scoring 16 goals and registering 20 assists as his game time significantly increased.

The attacker was part of the Galatasaray team last season, and he played 28 times in all competitions, and he managed to contribute going forward.

It now seems his performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with Leicester seemingly keen on signing the 23-year-old in the remaining days of this transfer window.

Leicester City keen on signing Yunus Akgun

As reported by Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Leicester are interested in the winger and have now stepped up their pursuit of the player according to this report.

It seems Enzo Maresca is keen to further add to his forward line and has set his sights on Akgun as a good option for the club.

The report states that Akgun, who has three years remaining on his contract at Galatasaray, could be allowed to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

It also states that Leicester have already held talks with the Turkish side about signing Akgun, and now talks are said to have “accelerated”.

However, Leicester may face a potential hurdle, as it’s been reported that Galatasaray are interested in Leicester’s Wout Faes and may look to include Akgun in a player-plus cash deal for the defender.

Should Leicester City include Wout Faes in any player-plus cash deal?

It seems at this stage that Leicester are unlikely to sanction the departure of Faes, considering that Harry Souttar looks to be unpopular with Maresca at this time.

So, the Leicester boss isn’t going to let two centre-backs leave before the window shuts, which therefore makes Faes' chances of staying high. This could harm the Foxes’ chances of signing Akgun, but they can’t afford to lose a defender to bring in an attacker.