Highlights Leicester City's hopes of keeping Abdul Fatawu on a permanent basis have been boosted as the winger expressed his desire to stay at the club.

The winger is currently on loan with the Championship side from Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

Leicester have an option to make Fatawu's move permanent, if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Leicester City's hopes of signing Abdul Fatawu on a long-term basis look to have been given a boost.

That's after the winger admitted that he would be keen to turn his loan move to The King Power Stadium, into a permanent one.

How has Fatawu done for Leicester so far?

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Leicester signed a total of nine new first-team players during the summer transfer window.

One of those was Fatawu, who joined the Foxes on a season-long loan deal, from Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Since making that move, the 19-year-old has become something of a regular feature for Enzo Maresca's side.

So far this season, the winger has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time.

Now it seems as though Fatawu would be keen to remain with the club to add to those tallies, for some time after his loan deal expires at the end of this season.

What has Abdul Fatawu said about signing permanently for Leicester?

It has been reported that as part of his loan move, Leicester have the option to make Fatawu's deal a permanent one for a fee of around £14.6million, if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Now it seems that a desire to play in the top-flight of English football, means the winger himself would be more than happy to see such a deal agreed.

When asked about the possibility of a permanent move to Leicester, and playing in the Premier League, Fatawu was quoted by Sport Witness as telling South African outlet Soccer Laduma:

“Yeah, Premier League is my dream league, so I’m hoping to play there and since arriving, Leicester has given me a different feeling.

"How the people here have been has given me more confidence to stay here. For me, I’d be happy to stay at Leicester because I know and believe in the team, that we will qualify for the Premier League, so I’ll be happy to stay here.”

Where are Leicester in the Championship?

Leicester have enjoyed a strong campaign in the Championship since the start of the current season.

Following their last minute win away at West Brom on Saturday afternoon, the Foxes have now taken 46 points from 19 league games so far.

That means they are top of the current standings, eight points clear of the play-offs, and in a good position to trigger that option to make Fatawu's deal permanent should they want to, as things stand.

Enzo Maresca's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Plymouth Argyle at The King Power Stadium.

Would signing Fatawu permanently be a good move for Leicester?

It does seem as though a permanent deal for Fatawu could be a sensible move for Leicester to make.

The winger has shown plenty of promise since moving to the Foxes, and given he is still only 19-years-old, he still has plenty of time to improve as well.

That could see him become an even bigger asset for the club further down the line, and one who could eventually bring them even more in the transfer market, than they may have to pay for him themselves.

As a result, this could prove to be a deal worth pursuing for Leicester City if they get the chance, meaning these comments from Fatawu himself, look to be a boost for those at The King Power Stadium.