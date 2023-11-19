Highlights Leicester City's lead in the Championship table has been eroded by recent defeats, with Ipswich Town now level on points with them.

Players like Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Dennis Praet could potentially leave the club as free agents in the summer.

Leicester should prioritize contract renewals for key players like Jannik Vestergaard and Jamie Vardy, who still have contributions to make to the team.

Leicester City currently lead the way in the Championship table as we head into the November international break.

The Foxes have been an impressive force, but recent defeats has seen their gap at the front eroded.

Ipswich Town are now level on points with Enzo Maresca’s side, with the chasing pack gaining ground in the battle for the automatic promotion places.

Clubs will be preparing for the January transfer window, with the market set to reopen in just over a month.

Players coming out of contract in 2024 will be a big priority for clubs across the country, and Leicester are no exception.

Here we look at the players set to depart the King Power Stadium as free agents at the end of this season…

1 Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi has been a key figure for Leicester since arriving at the club in 2017, helping them achieve back-to-back fifth place finishes in the Premier League, as well as winning the 2021 FA Cup.

The midfielder continues to perform to a high level in the Championship for Maresca’s team.

However, his deal is set to expire in the summer which would be a big blow to Leicester.

The Foxes should do what they can to retain the Nigeria international beyond the current campaign.

2 Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho has also been with the club since 2017, taking on an important role in the squad since arriving from Manchester City.

The Nigerian has featured 16 times in the league so far this season, but only eight of those appearances have come as starts.

Given the wealth of attacking options available to Leicester, perhaps letting Iheanacho go in the summer might not be the worst decision.

3 Dennis Praet

Praet’s made just two appearances for the Foxes so far this campaign, having fallen down the pecking order under Maresca.

The Belgian isn’t much use to Leicester at the minute, which indicates that letting him go in the summer might be the best move for all parties.

4 Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard is a key figure in the team under Maresca, starting all but one of the team’s league fixtures so far this season.

Leicester should be eyeing a contract renewal with the Dane before he potentially leaves as a free agent at the end of the term.

5 Jamie Vardy

Vardy is a club legend, and still has something to offer to the Leicestershire outfit even if he is past his best these days.

The forward has four goals from 16 appearances, and is well worth still having around the club so should be offered a new deal.

6 Marc Albrighton

Albrighton is one of the few surviving members of the Leicester squad that won the Premier League title in 2016, but he has fallen well down the pecking order under Maresca.

Albrighton has made six substitute appearances in the Championship, indicating that this should be his final year at the King Power.

7 Alex Smithies

Smithies is a secondary goalkeeper option at Leicester and is a strong option to have alongside Mads Hermansen as first-choice.

If Smithies wants to fight for greater playing time then he will have to do so elsewhere, but if he is happy to remain on the bench then Leicester should consider keeping him around beyond this campaign.

8 Wanya Marcal

Marcal is a young player that is still looking for his breakthrough into Maresca’s first team plans.

He’s made two appearances for the club this season and has the potential to become a more important part of the squad.

This makes him worth keeping around beyond his current contract.