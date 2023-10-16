Highlights Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been a key performer for Leicester City, leading them to the top of the Championship table.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of Liverpool and could result in a potential transfer saga in January.

Leicester City could consider alternative midfielders such as Gabriel Sara, Lazar Samardžić, Aimar Oroz, Hayden Hackney, or Patrick Berg to strengthen their squad.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been a key performer for Leicester City as the Foxes target the Championship title.

The talented midfielder is back in the second tier after his sterling display for Luton Town in the 2020/21 campaign, which helped propel him into the Leicester first-team picture.

The 25-year-old began the campaign in style, recording a brace against Coventry City to come from behind and win 2-1 in the M69 Derby.

Dewsbury-Hall has since added to his tally in recent weeks, scoring in the 4-1 rout against Blackburn Rovers while he was at the double against Preston in a 3-0 affair at the King Power Stadium, taking his tally up to five for the season with three assists to boot.

The midfielder's effort sees his side sit top of the pile amid the international break, with it no surprise to see the former Premier League side eager for an immediate return.

Taking the Championship by storm, it was no surprise to see the likes of Liverpool reportedly take an interest in the player this summer, according to the Anfield Watch, while if he continues to put in such level of performances, could find himself at the centre of a transfer saga come January.

That being said, we take a look at five potential alternative midfielders Leicester City could look to spend the money on, whether it be another homegrown talent or attempt a like-for-like replacement.

1 Gabriel Sara

Another top Championship midfielder, Sara has blown away the competition in just his second year in English football.

The Norwich City player is a technically gifted and versatile midfielder, typically operating in either the base midfield partnership or advanced role depending on the match-up.

The Brazilian is a gifted passer of the ball, picking up three assists already this term along with six key passes, feeding the ball through to the frontline with the emerging Jonathan Rowe shining with the likes of Sara dictating play from across the midfield.

A competent goalscorer when given the opportunity, scoring three this season while boasting an XG of +1.6, the 24-year-old would not come cheap with Norwich spending a reported £11 million on the player last summer. However, with both Sara and Leicester destined for the Premier League, it would certainly be an exciting and ambitious move for both parties.

2 Lazar Samardžić

Samardžić is an exciting talent heading into his third season with Serie A side Udinese after coming through the Hertha Berlin academy, followed by a short stint with RB Leipzig.

The Serbian international has typically operated in a three-man midfield so far this season, playing eight times and scoring twice with the side teetering just above the relegation zone.

The attacking-minded midfielder is adept in progressing the ball and linking up with the frontline in the final third, recording 2.5 progressive carries and 3.67 passes per 90, while outscoring his XG so far this campaign.

A competent passer across the midfield, the 21-year-old has a lot of promise while already recording more than 60 appearances in one of Europe's top five leagues. While not the most defensive option on the list, his experience overall as well as operating in a trio would go along nicely with his standout attributes.

3 Aimar Oroz

Another exciting young midfielder, Oroz is another accomplished passer coming off the back of his breakthrough senior campaign with Osasuna in La Liga, scoring three times with six assist last term.

Typically operating on the left-hand side of the central midfield, his technical prowess is clear to see with his experience against some of Europe's best certainly proving to be an exciting challenge for the Spanish youth international.

While it was reported the club wanted to extend his contract earlier this summer, Leicester would need to make it an enticing offer to tempt the 21-year-old to the Championship, albeit with Premier League football almost looking like a guarantee.

4 Hayden Hackney

Back to the Championship, while a slightly different profile, Hackney could be an intriguing purchase if Leicester want to explore the established, yet youthful, homegrown route.

Hackney has quickly become one of the more exciting midfielders in the Championship, typically occupying a position at the base of the Middlesbrough midfield with his ability to break the lines crucial in finding the likes of Jamie Vardy and co.

His resounding passing ability and ability in tight spaces are crucial to Boro, with his work rate and tenacity out of possession also important in stopping teams in their tracks and looking to catch them on the break.

His technical ability is also worth noting and at just 21 years old is destined for big things - again, a costly but certainly worthwhile option long term.

5 Patrick Berg

Occupying a slighter deeper role for Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt, his progressive passing ability and technical prowess at the base of the midfield cannot be understated, a pivotal component in his side's domination of the Eliteserien.

The captain experienced a short stint at Ligue 1 side Lens last year before returning home, where he has continued to be a mainstay in both domestic competitions and the Europa Conference League.

The 25-year-old's composure on and off the ball is vital to his team's success and would fit in nicely to Maresca's system with the Foxes dominating possession more often than not. The only issue, however, is he is not known for his attacking qualities as much as Dewsbury-Hall, scoring three times in 24 matches this season and would likely require some form of a shake-up in the centre of the park.