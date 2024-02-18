Jamie Vardy scored his ninth Championship goal of the season in Leicester City's recent 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Striker Vardy started the game and wore the captain's armband in what would have been a special evening for him as he lined up against his boyhood club.

It was the 37-year-old's 11th goal of the season for the Foxes and could be one of his last as his contract expires at the King Power Stadium in the summer.

With Leicester seemingly set to make an immediate return to the Premier League, it remains to be seen if they'll renew Vardy's contract, with the player struggling for starts this season and the player will turn 38 next season.

With that in mind, we've used FBRef to take a look at the players around the world who are most similar to Vardy according to their data. Who knows, one of these players could be seen as a potential summer replacement for the veteran striker.

5 Róbert Boženik

Slovakian stiker Róbert Boženkik is ranked as the fifth most similar player to Jamie Vardy based on FBRef's data.

The 24-year-old striker plays for Portuguese outfit Boavista and has registered 10 goals in 23 appearances this season.

He began his career in his homeland with MSK Zilina before joining Dutch side Feyenoord in 2020. He remained there until the summer of 2022 before joining current club Boavista on loan.

He impressed in Portugal, and they made the deal permanent, with Boženik signing a three-year deal with the club.

The Slovakian could well be in Leicester's price range this summer and, at 24, has plenty of growth left in him.

4 Miguel Merentiel

Uruguayan striker Miguel Merentiel is the fourth most similar player to Jamie Vardy according to FBRef.

The 27-year-old plays for Argentine giants Boca Juniors after joining from Brazilian side Palmerias on a permanent basis in January 2024.

Merentiel joined the club on loan for the 2022/23 season and scored 18 times and registered five assists in 50 games for the Buenos Aires-based side.

However, Merentiel has started this season very well and has scored three times and registered one assist in just five games.

At 27 and having never played outside of South America, this would be an unlikely move for the Foxes, particularly as he's just signed a permanent deal with Boca Juniors.

However, if he continues to score goals, there's no reason why European sides won't be keeping a close eye on Merentiel.

3 Duncan McGuire

Blackburn Rovers supporters look away. Duncan McGuire is the third most similar player to Jamie Vardy according to FBRef.

Rovers thought they had signed McGuire last month and took to social media to announce that the American international had signed, only for it to transpire that an administrative error meant that his registration documents weren't received on time by the EFL, and the deal fell through.

McGuire returned to Orlando City and you can't help but feel that Rovers will kick themselves in the years to come after failing to sign the 23-year-old.

The striker scored 15 times in 37 appearances for Orlando City last season, and earned a call-up to the American national team.

With Leicester set to win promotion, it seems unlikely that McGuire would be someone they turn to as Vardy's replacement in the Premier League, but he could be someone they look to sign in years to come, as he inevitably improves.

2 Rogelio Funes Mori

Mexican international striker Rogelio Funes Mori is the second most similar player to Jamie Vardy, according to FBRef.

The 32-year-old plays for UNAM Pumas in Liga MX Apertura and has scored six goals in 17 games for the Mexican national team.

Funes Mori had a brief spell playing for Benfica in Portugal, but other than that, he's played his entire career in South America and Mexico.

He scored 7 goals in 19 appearances for UNAM Pumas this season, but at 32, and with a lack of European football experience, he's not someone you can imagine the Foxes signed as a replacement for Vardy.

1 Kasper Dolberg

Danish striker Kasper Dolberg is the most similar player to Jamie Vardy, according to FBRef.

The 26-year-old Danish international has 43 caps for his country and has scored 11 times for his country.

After spells with Ajax and Nice, Sevilla and Hoffenheim, Dolberg has signed for Belgian side Anderlecht this season.

Kasper Dolberg's last five seasons - Transfermarkt Season Club P G A 2019/20 Ajax / Nice 29 12 3 2020/21 Nice 29 6 2 2021/22 Nice 40 7 2 2022/23 Sevilla / Hoffenheim 22 2 1 2023/24 Anderlecht 27 11 3

He's been in decent form this season and has scored 11 times in 27 appearances for the Belgian giants this season.

Dolberg is probably the most suitable replacement for Vardy given his age, stats and experience of playing top-flight football across Europe.

At 26, there is plenty of time for Dolberg to move back to a top-flight European league and show exactly what he is capable of. Perhaps a move to the King Power Stadium could be a suitable one.