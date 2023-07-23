Highlights Leicester City should consider adding free agents to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, despite already making several signings.

Jed Steer, an experienced goalkeeper, could be a useful addition to the squad, providing back-up and Championship expertise.

Axel Tuanzebe, a versatile defender, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, a versatile midfielder, would bring valuable skills and depth to Leicester's team, especially considering possible departures. Han-Noah Massengo, a talented midfielder, would also be a welcome addition who knows the league well.

Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City team is starting to take shape as the club continues to be busy in the summer transfer window.

The Foxes have made four signings so far in this transfer window, but much of the summer has been focused on which players are leaving. As we close in on the 2023/24 Championship season, Maresca will hope it is more about arrivals.

Leicester are a side that isn’t short of money coming out of the Premier League, despite needing to balance the books, and will no doubt spend some more between now and the deadline.

But they may also be wise to look at the free agent market and see what potential options are out there.

4 free agents still available that could bolster Leicester City’s squad

With that said, here at FLW we have picked four free agents that are still available and could bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season…

Jed Steer

Leicester have just brought in goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Brondby IF, and while he is a very good addition for the team, they may consider adding another shotstopper to the ranks.

So, with the addition of Hermansen, there could be a potential departure in that area of the pitch, as Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen are not going to like the idea of playing back-up.

So, with that said, Jed Steer could be a useful option to have in Leicester’s squad, as the 30-year-old has played second or third-choice keeper for the majority of his career.

But when he has been called upon, he has produced good performances. Steer wouldn’t be expected to feature much for Leicester, but given his experience and knowledge of the Championship, he could be a useful player to have in the squad, especially given Hermansen isn’t a player familiar with the second tier in England.

Axel Tuanzebe

Another player who is currently a free agent is ex-Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

The 25-year-old was regarded as a future captain at Old Trafford, but injuries and fierce competition meant he struggled to negotiate his way into the first team.

But just because it didn’t happen at Man United doesn’t mean it can’t happen elsewhere, and at a club like Leicester, Tuanzebe could be a real asset to have.

Tuanzebe has proven to be a very good player at this level, having been part of the Aston Villa side that won promotion back to the Premier League.

Leicester may still need to add a central defender to their ranks, as there could be a possible exit between now and the end of the window. So, Tuanzebe could be a very good addition, as he can not only play as a central defender but has also operated as a right-back as well.

Furthermore, he is a player who is experienced, and while he would like to be a regular in the starting XI, he would be a very good option to have on the bench as cover.

Tuanzebe has plenty of years left ahead of him, and if he can stay fit, he has the ability to become a top defender in the Championship.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Maitland-Niles is a former Arsenal player who now finds himself without a football club after his contract expired last month.

Leicester could be very wise in signing the 25-year-old this summer. The player has struggled to show on a regular basis what he is capable of, as he’s either been in and out of the team at Arsenal or has picked up injuries.

Maitland-Niles hasn’t played in the Championship since the 2015/16 season at Ipswich Town, but considering he is without a club, he could consider playing in the second tier once again.

The former Arsenal man has shown throughout his career that he is tremendously versatile, which is a valuable asset to have in the Championship.

The 46-game season is long and gruelling, and at times, it requires players to fill in in positions they aren’t familiar with. So, if the Foxes added Maitland-Niles to their ranks, they would be getting a player who can play anywhere across the midfield and on either side of defence and, most importantly, is a talented footballer.

Han-Noah Massengo

The 22-year-old is a free agent this summer, which may surprise many.

Massengo is a very talented midfielder who will have Championship teams keeping an eye on his situation.

The ex-Bristol City man has made 99 appearances in the Championship, so he is fully established in the division, and if he were to join Leicester, he would be a welcome arrival.

Massengo can operate in central midfield as well as a more defensive position and has the ability to drop in between defenders, pick up the ball, and drive forward with it.

Several of Leicester’s midfielders have been linked with moves away, so it may become an area of the squad that needs strengthening, and what better way than by adding someone who knows the league?

The 22-year-old is capable of coming straight into the Leicester City squad and starting in the first team.